ETV Bharat / state

Khandwa Kunbi Patel Community Bans DJs At Weddings, Imposes Rs 21,000 Fine On Both Families

Khandwa: The Shri Tirole Kunbi Patel community in Khandwa has decided to ban DJs at marriage functions and impose a fine on families that violate the rule. The move is aimed at curbing unnecessary expenditure and ostentation at weddings.

The decision was taken during a community meeting held in Omkareshwar on Sunday, where members discussed the annual action plan and various social issues.

According to the resolution, if a DJ is played at a wedding, both the bride’s and groom’s families will have to pay a fine of Rs 21,000 each. The money will be deposited into the community’s account and used for social welfare activities.

Community members said the decision was taken after discussions on the rising expenditure and showmanship associated with weddings. They said large amounts of money are often spent on unnecessary celebrations, which should be avoided.

The community has also decided to discourage pre-wedding functions and ring ceremonies. Members said excessive gatherings during engagement ceremonies should also be avoided.

Within 24 hours of the meeting, 10 community members reportedly cancelled DJ bookings that had already been made for upcoming family functions.