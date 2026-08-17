Khandwa Kunbi Patel Community Bans DJs At Weddings, Imposes Rs 21,000 Fine On Both Families
The decision was taken during a community meeting held in Omkareshwar on Sunday, where members discussed the annual action plan and various social issues.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 10:40 PM IST
Khandwa: The Shri Tirole Kunbi Patel community in Khandwa has decided to ban DJs at marriage functions and impose a fine on families that violate the rule. The move is aimed at curbing unnecessary expenditure and ostentation at weddings.
The decision was taken during a community meeting held in Omkareshwar on Sunday, where members discussed the annual action plan and various social issues.
According to the resolution, if a DJ is played at a wedding, both the bride’s and groom’s families will have to pay a fine of Rs 21,000 each. The money will be deposited into the community’s account and used for social welfare activities.
Community members said the decision was taken after discussions on the rising expenditure and showmanship associated with weddings. They said large amounts of money are often spent on unnecessary celebrations, which should be avoided.
The community has also decided to discourage pre-wedding functions and ring ceremonies. Members said excessive gatherings during engagement ceremonies should also be avoided.
Within 24 hours of the meeting, 10 community members reportedly cancelled DJ bookings that had already been made for upcoming family functions.
The community has also decided to discontinue the practice of carrying clothes during funeral processions.
Kunbi Patel community district president Sawan Patel said the community has around 15,000 families across 106 villages in Khandwa district, with an estimated population of around 80,000.
He said instead of carrying clothes during funeral processions, community members will be encouraged to carry ghee, camphor and incense sticks. The community has also announced plans to organise a training programme for young people next month to help them explore new employment opportunities.
A separate conference will be organised to encourage women and promote their participation in social activities. The community also plans to place greater emphasis on girls’ education under the “Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao” campaign.
Since a large section of the community depends on agriculture, seminars will also be organised to discuss ways to improve farmers’ livelihoods and productivity.
Several community office-bearers and executive committee members attended the meeting, including district president Siddhnath Patel, Khandwa Dharamshala president Arun Patel, youth organisation president Sawan Patel, former president Rameshwar Patel, Vasudev Patel, Shantilal Patel, Anand Ram Patel, Pradeep Tirole, Paras Patel, Bhagwan Patel, Madhu Patel and Dhannalal Patel.
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