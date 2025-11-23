ETV Bharat / state

Khandu Announces Dedicated Archery Stadium In Arunachal

Itanagar: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday announced that Arunachal Pradesh will soon construct a dedicated archery stadium, reaffirming his government's commitment to transforming the state into a leading sporting hub of the Northeast.

He made the announcement while inaugurating the 42nd NTPC sub-junior national archery championship, at the golden jubilee outdoor stadium, Yupia, near here.

Calling 2025 a "landmark year for Indian archery", Khandu highlighted the nation's historic achievements, including India's first-ever gold at the World Archery Championship 2025, a strong medal tally at the 24th Asian Archery Championship, and an impressive seven medals at the 2025 World Archery Para Championship.

The chief minister expressed pride in the contributions of Arunachal's own athletes, recalling the accomplishments of archers Maselo Mihu and Sorang Yumi, whose successes on international platforms continue to motivate young sportspersons across the state, an official statement said.

Archery, Khandu said, is deeply rooted in Arunachal Pradesh's cultural heritage and holds a special place in its sporting legacy, being the first discipline to secure both international medals and a National Games gold for the state.

The chief minister reaffirmed the state government's emphasis on sports development, noting ongoing and upcoming investments in training infrastructure, academies, and youth-focused programmes under Khelo India and various state initiatives.