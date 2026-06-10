ETV Bharat / state

Khan Sir Moves Patna High Court Against FIR; Bihar Govt Asked To Respond In Four Weeks

Khan Sir has challenged an FIR linked to a violence incident at his coaching institute in Patna. ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: The Patna High Court on Wednesday heard a petition filed by educator and YouTuber Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, seeking the quashing of a First Information Report (FIR) registered against him in connection with a recent violence case linked to his coaching institute.

The court has sought a response from the Bihar government and granted it four weeks to file its reply.

The matter was heard by the single-judge bench of Justice Chandrashekhar Jha. After considering the submissions, the court directed the state government to place its stand on record and listed the matter for further hearing after four weeks.

Khan Sir Seeks Quashing Of FIR

Khan Sir has approached the High Court, seeking the cancellation of an FIR lodged against him and one of his security guards at Kadamkuan police station in Patna.

The FIR, registered on June 5, invokes charges including attempt to murder and provisions of the Arms Act. The case stems from an incident that allegedly took place near his coaching institute on June 2.

Apart from seeking quashing of the FIR, Khan Sir has also requested that the court direct the authorities to reopen his coaching institute, which has remained shut since the incident.

Violence At Coaching Institute