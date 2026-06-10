Khan Sir Moves Patna High Court Against FIR; Bihar Govt Asked To Respond In Four Weeks
The Patna High Court sought the Bihar government's response on Khan Sir's plea, challenging an FIR linked to violence at his institute.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 4:10 PM IST
Patna: The Patna High Court on Wednesday heard a petition filed by educator and YouTuber Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, seeking the quashing of a First Information Report (FIR) registered against him in connection with a recent violence case linked to his coaching institute.
The court has sought a response from the Bihar government and granted it four weeks to file its reply.
The matter was heard by the single-judge bench of Justice Chandrashekhar Jha. After considering the submissions, the court directed the state government to place its stand on record and listed the matter for further hearing after four weeks.
Khan Sir Seeks Quashing Of FIR
Khan Sir has approached the High Court, seeking the cancellation of an FIR lodged against him and one of his security guards at Kadamkuan police station in Patna.
The FIR, registered on June 5, invokes charges including attempt to murder and provisions of the Arms Act. The case stems from an incident that allegedly took place near his coaching institute on June 2.
Apart from seeking quashing of the FIR, Khan Sir has also requested that the court direct the authorities to reopen his coaching institute, which has remained shut since the incident.
Violence At Coaching Institute
The case relates to an incident in which a group of around 15 to 20 people allegedly vandalised the premises of Khan Global Studies (KGS) in Patna and pelted stones at the institute.
A day later, police detained two security guards associated with the coaching centre, after a video surfaced on social media allegedly showing them firing shots during the disturbance. According to police, the weapons allegedly used in the firing were seized and sent for forensic examination.
The two guards are currently in judicial custody. Investigators have claimed that during questioning, the guards alleged that Khan Sir and others had instructed them to open fire on the crowd. Khan Sir has denied the allegations and challenged the FIR before the High Court.
The High Court proceedings come a day after a sessions court in Patna granted Khan Sir interim anticipatory bail in the case, providing him with temporary protection from arrest. Earlier, a lower court had also stayed coercive action against him pending consideration of the matter.
What Is A Quashing Petition?
A quashing petition is a legal remedy by which a person seeks the cancellation of an FIR, criminal case, or judicial proceeding. Under its inherent powers, a High Court can quash an FIR or criminal proceedings if it finds that the allegations are malicious, amount to an abuse of the legal process, or do not disclose a prima facie offence.
The Patna High Court will now examine the state's response before deciding whether to continue the FIR and related proceedings.
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