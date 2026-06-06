ETV Bharat / state

Khan Sir Remains In Hiding, To File For Anticipatory Bail On Monday

Arvind Kumar Mahuar ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: Educationist and a coaching institute owner Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, will not surrender in the Patna Civil Court, said his lawyer Arvind Kumar Mahuar on Saturday. Mahuar said the legal team will file for bail on Monday. “The time to file an anticipatory bail plea in court ended on Saturday. We will file it on Monday,” he said. Earlier, a large number of police personnel gathered at the civil court premises in Patna anticipating Khan's arrival. However, Khan did not arrive even as the court's business hours got over at 1:30 pm. Sources said Khan spent the day searching for a lawyer who could file an anticipatory bail for him. Finally, the case was handed over to Mahuar whose team will file the anticipatory bail online, and then the official anticipatory bail will be filed offline on Monday. Mahuar said firing in the air with a licenced weapon is a bailable offence and he is confident that Khan will be granted bail in the case. Mahuar said he has no inkling of his client's whereabouts. Sources said, police are conducting raids in various locations to locate Khan.