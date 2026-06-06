Khan Sir Remains In Hiding, To File For Anticipatory Bail On Monday
Khan's lawyer the time for filing the anticipatory bail got over on Saturday and not will be filed on Monday.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 6:51 PM IST
Patna: Educationist and a coaching institute owner Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, will not surrender in the Patna Civil Court, said his lawyer Arvind Kumar Mahuar on Saturday.
Mahuar said the legal team will file for bail on Monday. “The time to file an anticipatory bail plea in court ended on Saturday. We will file it on Monday,” he said. Earlier, a large number of police personnel gathered at the civil court premises in Patna anticipating Khan's arrival. However, Khan did not arrive even as the court's business hours got over at 1:30 pm.
Sources said Khan spent the day searching for a lawyer who could file an anticipatory bail for him. Finally, the case was handed over to Mahuar whose team will file the anticipatory bail online, and then the official anticipatory bail will be filed offline on Monday. Mahuar said firing in the air with a licenced weapon is a bailable offence and he is confident that Khan will be granted bail in the case.
Mahuar said he has no inkling of his client's whereabouts. Sources said, police are conducting raids in various locations to locate Khan.
Advocate Mahesh Rajak told ETV Bharat that if the FIR contains a bailable section, an anticipatory petition can be filed in the Sessions Court. "If Khan surrenders before a magistrate and have his bail application heard, it could be risky for him. If prima facie material is on the record of the competent court, it's not necessary that he will be granted bail. He may be remanded in custody for a few days," he said.
Rajak said the likelihood of custody in the case increases because the police have filed an FIR and it has come to light that Khan's bodyguard fired the shot. He said if Khan wished to surrender, he would have done so in the morning. "I was present in the court campus since morning, but Khan did not arrive. It was just a rumour that Khan ad come to court," he said.
Rajak said in a case where an FIR has been registered, the police do not need a magistrate's permission for arrest. "The police have the right to arrest the accused in such cases. However, there is a provision for anticipatory bail in such cases," he said.
Rajak said Khan may remain underground for a few days until the anticipatory bail application is filed. "The court will be closed on Sunday, and the police are searching for him. If Khan oes directly to the High Court for bail in the case, he will have to provide a strong explanation as to why he didn't approach the Sessions Court. Whatever happens in this case will happen on Monday," he said.
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