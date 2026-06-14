ETV Bharat / state

Khan Global Coaching Case Accused Prince Yadav Found Dead In Nepal Hotel

Patna: Khan Global Coaching firing case accused Prince Yadav, who had been absconding after being named in the case, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a hotel room in Nepal’s Biratnagar on Sunday.

Prince Yadav, younger brother of Gyan Bindu Coaching director Roshan Anand, had allegedly fled to Nepal to evade arrest after being named in the Khan Global Coaching firing case. His body was recovered from a guest house in Biratnagar, police sources said.

Following his death, police deployed additional personnel in Patna’s Pirbahore and Kadamkuan area as a precautionary measure. Authorities are in contact with Nepal Police and are seeking details surrounding the circumstances of the death.

Family members described the incident as suspicious. Prince’s Uncle, Manoj Kumar, said, “The death occurred under suspicious circumstances. He had travelled to Nepal with five friends and had been staying and moving around with the same group before his death.”

The development comes amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the Khan Global Coaching firing case, which began after vandalism and an alleged firing incident at the coaching institute in Patna on June 2.

Initially, Khan Sir had accused Gyan Bindu Coaching Centre director Roshan Anand of orchestrating the firing. Roshan Anand was subsequently arrested and sent to jail. However, police later said CCTV footage did not confirm firing from the rival coaching institute’s side.