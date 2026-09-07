ETV Bharat / state

Khammam Woman Overcomes Adversity To Become Cricket Coach And Shape Young Athletes

Khammam: Adimalla Triveni lost her parents at a young age and was later left with the grandparents who had raised and supported her. Yet, despite facing financial hardships and the loss of her family members, she was determined to pursue her dream of becoming a cricket coach.

Today, the Khammam native is not only a government Physical Director but is also helping nurture the next generation of sportspersons.

After losing her parents, she completed her education through government institutions with limited financial resources. Her passion for cricket began during her school days, when she decided that she wanted to build a career in the sport.

She completed her schooling at Mamillagudem High School and her intermediate education at a junior college before pursuing a B.Sc. in Industrial Microbiology at SRBGNR College.