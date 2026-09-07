Khammam Woman Overcomes Adversity To Become Cricket Coach And Shape Young Athletes
A cricketer herself, Triveni participated in 20 major cricket matches and competed in seven national-level tournaments.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 5:51 PM IST
Khammam: Adimalla Triveni lost her parents at a young age and was later left with the grandparents who had raised and supported her. Yet, despite facing financial hardships and the loss of her family members, she was determined to pursue her dream of becoming a cricket coach.
Today, the Khammam native is not only a government Physical Director but is also helping nurture the next generation of sportspersons.
After losing her parents, she completed her education through government institutions with limited financial resources. Her passion for cricket began during her school days, when she decided that she wanted to build a career in the sport.
She completed her schooling at Mamillagudem High School and her intermediate education at a junior college before pursuing a B.Sc. in Industrial Microbiology at SRBGNR College.
A cricketer herself, Triveni participated in 20 major cricket matches and competed in seven national-level tournaments. She was also named the 'Best Cricketer' three times in South Zone competitions.
She went on to complete her B.P.Ed. from Osmania University and later pursued a Bachelor of Library Sciences course at Ambedkar University. Determined to turn her passion for cricket into a profession, Triveni obtained an NIS cricket certification from the National Institute of Sports (NIS) in Patiala, Punjab.
For the past year, she has been working as a Physical Director at Khammam Minority Gurukulam-2 School. Drawing on her own experience as a cricketer, she has already trained six students who were selected and sent to a Centre of Excellence.
She has also trained eight athletes and two national-level rugby players. Through her work, Triveni is now helping young students discover their potential and pursue careers in sports while building the future she once dreamed of for herself.
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