ETV Bharat / state

'Khalra Was Kept Here': Post-Satluj, Residents Of Kang Village Recall Dark Days Of Terrorism

Tarn Taran: Following the mention of the Kang police station of Punjab’s Tarn Taran district in the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer "Satluj", based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, Kang village has become the centre of attraction.

After the reference in the film, which has now been pulled down from the OTT platform ZEE5, many residents of the village came in front of the media cameras and shared their memories and experiences related to that period.

"There was so much torture here that it is difficult to even talk. At 8-9 PM, screams could be heard 2 km away. When Jaswant Singh Khalra was kept in the police station here, he was beaten up a lot. So much fear was created that the road was closed in the evening. No one would pass through this place due to fear," recalled Tarsem Singh, a villager.

"Earlier, Guru Maharaj used to be worshipped at this place. There was no police station or post at this place. The police forcibly built a police station at this place. The film ‘Sutlej’ has woken everyone up. Khalra’s story has reached every household through the film," said a villager refusing to be identified.