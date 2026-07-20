'Khalra Was Kept Here': Post-Satluj, Residents Of Kang Village Recall Dark Days Of Terrorism
Villagers say their houses are located at a short distance from Kang police station; they could hear sounds of 'torture' of people at that time.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 4:55 PM IST
Tarn Taran: Following the mention of the Kang police station of Punjab’s Tarn Taran district in the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer "Satluj", based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, Kang village has become the centre of attraction.
After the reference in the film, which has now been pulled down from the OTT platform ZEE5, many residents of the village came in front of the media cameras and shared their memories and experiences related to that period.
"There was so much torture here that it is difficult to even talk. At 8-9 PM, screams could be heard 2 km away. When Jaswant Singh Khalra was kept in the police station here, he was beaten up a lot. So much fear was created that the road was closed in the evening. No one would pass through this place due to fear," recalled Tarsem Singh, a villager.
"Earlier, Guru Maharaj used to be worshipped at this place. There was no police station or post at this place. The police forcibly built a police station at this place. The film ‘Sutlej’ has woken everyone up. Khalra’s story has reached every household through the film," said a villager refusing to be identified.
The villagers said that their houses are located at a very short distance from the Kang police station.
At that time, the sounds of the alleged torture of people during their detention in the police station could often be heard even in their homes. "Jaswant Singh Khalra and many others were kept here and treated inhumanely. Those painful scenes and screams are still fresh in our memory. Remembering those moments still shakes our souls. That period in Punjab cannot be forgotten," said another villager.
"People know what happened at that time. From time to time, different political parties interpret history in their own way, but people living in villages have seen and felt that period with their own eyes."
The village elders said that "it is also important to remember such historical events so that no human rights are violated against any citizen in the future. It is very important for society to bring out the truth and get justice for the victims".
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- Despite Ban, Gurudwaras In Jammu To Hold Public Screenings Of Satluj