Khajuraho Resort Food Poisoning Case: Death Toll Rises To 5 As Another Employee Succumbs, 4 Remain Critical

An outer view of the resort where the employees worked. ( ETV Bharat )

By Manoj Soni Gwalior: One more person died on Tuesday, pushing the death toll in the Khajuraho Resort food poisoning case in Madhya Pradesh to five, as the incident highlights how excessive and uncontrolled use of pesticides to grow food can prove fatal. Dayaram Raikwar, a resident of Shankargarh, Khajuraho, died while undergoing treatment in Gwalior on Tuesday, officials told ETV Bharat. He is the fifth person to die among the nine employees of a hotel and resort in Khajuraho who had fallen ill and were hospitalised after consuming potato-cabbage curry on December 8. Forensic tests revealed phosphate compounds in the bodies of the deceased, raising the possibility that the food contained dangerous pesticides. The remaining four employees are still battling for life. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Chhatarpur, Aditya Patle, confirmed that the death toll in the food poisoning incident at Gautam Hotel and Resorts in Khajuraho had risen to five.