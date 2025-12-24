Khajuraho Resort Food Poisoning Case: Death Toll Rises To 5 As Another Employee Succumbs, 4 Remain Critical
Published : December 24, 2025 at 11:32 AM IST
By Manoj Soni
Gwalior: One more person died on Tuesday, pushing the death toll in the Khajuraho Resort food poisoning case in Madhya Pradesh to five, as the incident highlights how excessive and uncontrolled use of pesticides to grow food can prove fatal.
Dayaram Raikwar, a resident of Shankargarh, Khajuraho, died while undergoing treatment in Gwalior on Tuesday, officials told ETV Bharat. He is the fifth person to die among the nine employees of a hotel and resort in Khajuraho who had fallen ill and were hospitalised after consuming potato-cabbage curry on December 8.
Forensic tests revealed phosphate compounds in the bodies of the deceased, raising the possibility that the food contained dangerous pesticides. The remaining four employees are still battling for life.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Chhatarpur, Aditya Patle, confirmed that the death toll in the food poisoning incident at Gautam Hotel and Resorts in Khajuraho had risen to five.
"Raikwar died during treatment at Gwalior Medical College. Four employees had already lost their lives in this incident. Following the incident, the health department and district administration are investigating the matter thoroughly. The SIT team is also investigating, and forensic tests have confirmed the presence of pesticides," he said.
On December 8, three people died during treatment shortly after they were rushed to the hospital, followed by a fourth death on December 14 and now the fifth on December 23. The nine employees were admitted to the Chhatarpur District Hospital after complaining of vomiting and uneasiness, from where they were referred to Gwalior. All experienced vomiting, diarrhoea, and anxiety.
The nine were identified as Bihari (50), Ramswaroop (47), Roshni (30), Dayaram Raikwar (70), Ravi Kondar (age not known), Hardik (20), Pragilal Kushwaha (33), Girja Rajak (35), and Priyagi Kushwaha (50). Priyagi, Ramswaroop, Girja, and Hardik died during treatment, followed by Raikwar's death over three weeks later.
"The FSL team found phosphate compounds, which suggests pesticides were present in the food. The investigation is ongoing, and all teams are investigating from different angles," ASP Patle said.
Use of pesticides in agriculture is widespread in India. A 2024 study published by Elsevier analysed 94 currently used pesticides (CUPs) in different food matrices (cereals, vegetables, fruits, animal-based foods, and water) collected from Delhi and Dehradun.
The study showed that Chlorpyrifos and chlorpropham were detected in most of the matrices. "In cereals, the highest concentration of pesticides was detected in rice (tricyclazole). Whereas in vegetables, potatoes contained the highest amount of pesticide, mainly chlorpropham in both Delhi and Dehradun," the study revealed.
