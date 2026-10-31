ETV Bharat / state

Damaged Idol Of 11th Century Shrine In MP's Khajuraho To Be Restored By ASI

Khajuraho: The damaged idol at the 11th-century Javari (Vamana) Temple in Khajuraho is expected to be restored by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to its original form by the end of this month.

The head of the seven-feet-tall statue was recently found in the ASI repository. Following scientific examination of the head, preparations have begun to reassemble the broken statue and the work is expected to be completed by the end of this month.

Rakesh Dalal, chairman of the Murti Sanrakshit Foundation, has long campaigned to preserve the statue and reinstall the head. "Javari Temple is an important example of Chandela temple art, built in the 11th century. A nearly seven-foot-tall sandstone statue of Lord Vishnu was installed in the temple's sanctum sanctorum. The statue's torso, four arms, and legs are present, but its head, which had been missing for years, has now been found in the Khajuraho ASI repository," he said.

ASI officials identified the head from old photographs of the statue. The stone structure, color, proportions, and the unique design of Lord Vishnu's crown were used as the basis for identification.

The head of the statue found in ASI repository (ETV Bharat)

"The head of the statue of Lord Vishnu was found in the Archaeological Survey of India's repository, and the process of installing it has begun. A long battle for restoring the statue was waged and a protest was also held at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Besides, a memorandum was submitted to the Union Home Minister", said Dalal.