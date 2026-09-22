ETV Bharat / state

Khairatabad Maha Ganapathi Darshan To Conclude On September 23; Immersion On Friday

Khairatabad: Devotees will be allowed to have darshan of the Khairatabad Maha Ganapathi only till the night of September 23, with the idol scheduled to be taken out in a procession and immersed on September 25, the Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee said.

According to police and the committee representatives, the decision has been taken as preparations to dismantle the shed and remove barricades at the site are scheduled for September 24.

Arrangements for the Maha Ganapathi procession will begin on Thursday morning. The Ganesh Utsav Committee plans to move the idol vehicle at 6 AM on Friday and complete the procession and immersion by noon.

The 69-foot-tall Khairatabad Ganesh idol was themed ‘Panchamukha Sankatahara Maha Ganapati’ and features five faces of Lord Ganesh. The distinctive themes and massive scale of the Khairatabad idol have attracted devotees from across the country over the years.