Khairatabad Maha Ganapathi Darshan To Conclude On September 23; Immersion On Friday
Devotees can have darshan of Khairatabad Maha Ganapathi till Wednesday night as preparations begin for its immersion on Friday.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 2:05 PM IST
Khairatabad: Devotees will be allowed to have darshan of the Khairatabad Maha Ganapathi only till the night of September 23, with the idol scheduled to be taken out in a procession and immersed on September 25, the Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee said.
According to police and the committee representatives, the decision has been taken as preparations to dismantle the shed and remove barricades at the site are scheduled for September 24.
Arrangements for the Maha Ganapathi procession will begin on Thursday morning. The Ganesh Utsav Committee plans to move the idol vehicle at 6 AM on Friday and complete the procession and immersion by noon.
The 69-foot-tall Khairatabad Ganesh idol was themed ‘Panchamukha Sankatahara Maha Ganapati’ and features five faces of Lord Ganesh. The distinctive themes and massive scale of the Khairatabad idol have attracted devotees from across the country over the years.
Meanwhile, immersion of Ganesh idols is proceeding peacefully across Hyderabad. Officials estimate that nearly one lakh idols have already been immersed within the jurisdictions of the three municipal corporations.
Preparations are underway for the 11th-day immersion ceremony on September 25, with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) and Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) increasing arrangements at major lakes.
Officials have decided to deploy 20 cranes, particularly in the vicinity of Hussain Sagar. Around 80,000 idols from different parts of the city are expected to reach the lake for immersion.
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