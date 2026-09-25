Hyderabad's Khairatabad Ganesh Procession Concludes Peacefully After Three-Hour Delay
The 69-foot Khairatabad Ganesh idol was mounted on the Tuskar vehicle after a crane glitch delayed the procession by three hours.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 4:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Khairatabad Ganesh procession began at 9 AM on Friday, three hours later than scheduled, after a technical glitch in the Baahubali crane delayed the mounting of the 69-foot idol onto the Tuskar vehicle.
The procession was originally scheduled to begin at 6 AM. However, the technical issue with the crane led to the delay as preparations to move the idol continued. Large numbers of devotees gathered to catch a glimpse of the Khairatabad Ganesh.
The immersion of the idol was completed at 2:15 PM. Massive cranes were deployed at NTR Marg for the immersion, with the Khairatabad Ganesh idol immersed using Crane No. 4.
Police had made elaborate security arrangements for the procession and immersion, which drew lakhs of devotees. Around 45,000 police personnel from four commissionerates were deployed along the route from the city outskirts to Hussain Sagar in central Hyderabad.
Around 1,000 police personnel were deployed specifically in the Hussain Sagar area, where a large crowd was expected.
Earlier this morning, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (CP) Sajjanar visited the Khairatabad Ganesh idol. He stated that all measures have been taken to ensure the procession concludes peacefully and urged the public to celebrate the festival in an atmosphere of peace and harmony.
Sajjanar stated that indecent behaviour under the guise of festivities would not be tolerated. Strict action would be taken against social media posts that incite hatred.
He also advised that immersion must take place only in the designated water bodies, in accordance with High Court orders. He emphasised the need to preserve Hyderabad's Ganga-Jamuna-Tehzeeb culture and urged people to strictly adhere to traffic police advisories and plan their travel in line with traffic restrictions.
Sajjanar also advised organisers to engage experienced drivers for immersion vehicles and conduct a route survey in advance, covering the route from the mandap to the immersion site.
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