ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad's Khairatabad Ganesh Procession Concludes Peacefully After Three-Hour Delay

Hyderabad: The Khairatabad Ganesh procession began at 9 AM on Friday, three hours later than scheduled, after a technical glitch in the Baahubali crane delayed the mounting of the 69-foot idol onto the Tuskar vehicle.

The procession was originally scheduled to begin at 6 AM. However, the technical issue with the crane led to the delay as preparations to move the idol continued. Large numbers of devotees gathered to catch a glimpse of the Khairatabad Ganesh.

The immersion of the idol was completed at 2:15 PM. Massive cranes were deployed at NTR Marg for the immersion, with the Khairatabad Ganesh idol immersed using Crane No. 4.

Police had made elaborate security arrangements for the procession and immersion, which drew lakhs of devotees. Around 45,000 police personnel from four commissionerates were deployed along the route from the city outskirts to Hussain Sagar in central Hyderabad.

Around 1,000 police personnel were deployed specifically in the Hussain Sagar area, where a large crowd was expected.