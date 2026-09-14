ETV Bharat / state

Khairatabad Ganesh Idol Unveiled At 69 Feet; 30 Lakh Devotees Expected

Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and his wife Janaki Shukla performed the first puja at the idol ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: The iconic Khairatabad Ganesh idol was unveiled on Monday, marking the beginning of the Ganesh festival in the city. Standing 69 feet tall this year, the idol is themed ‘Panchamukha Sankatahara Maha Ganapati’ and features five faces of Lord Ganesha, each adorned with a cobra hood.

Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and his wife Janaki Shukla performed the first puja at the idol. They were welcomed by Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, local MLA Danam Nagender and members of the Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee before being taken to the idol.

The Governor couple performed the rituals as priests recited the prayers and guided them through the puja. Minister Ponnam Prabhakar later presented silk robes to the idol.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said the Khairatabad Ganesh idol has a special recognition across the country despite Ganesh festival celebrations having begun in Maharashtra. He said the festival has been celebrated for 72 years and expressed hope that people would prosper with the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

The distinctive themes and massive scale of the Khairatabad idol have attracted devotees from across the country over the years. This year's Panchamukha Sankatahara Maha Ganapati has drawn visitors from the first day of the festival.