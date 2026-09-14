Khairatabad Ganesh Idol Unveiled At 69 Feet; 30 Lakh Devotees Expected
This year's idol was crafted over three months by more than 150 artisans, continuing a Ganesh Chaturthi tradition that dates back to 1954.
Published : September 14, 2026 at 6:13 PM IST
Hyderabad: The iconic Khairatabad Ganesh idol was unveiled on Monday, marking the beginning of the Ganesh festival in the city. Standing 69 feet tall this year, the idol is themed ‘Panchamukha Sankatahara Maha Ganapati’ and features five faces of Lord Ganesha, each adorned with a cobra hood.
Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and his wife Janaki Shukla performed the first puja at the idol. They were welcomed by Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, local MLA Danam Nagender and members of the Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee before being taken to the idol.
The Governor couple performed the rituals as priests recited the prayers and guided them through the puja. Minister Ponnam Prabhakar later presented silk robes to the idol.
Speaking on the occasion, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said the Khairatabad Ganesh idol has a special recognition across the country despite Ganesh festival celebrations having begun in Maharashtra. He said the festival has been celebrated for 72 years and expressed hope that people would prosper with the blessings of Lord Ganesha.
The distinctive themes and massive scale of the Khairatabad idol have attracted devotees from across the country over the years. This year's Panchamukha Sankatahara Maha Ganapati has drawn visitors from the first day of the festival.
The organisers expect around 30 lakh devotees to visit the idol during the festival.
Arrangements have been made to facilitate the movement of devotees, including dedicated queue lines and barricades. Heavy police security has also been deployed around the Khairatabad area.
Chinnaswamy Rajendran of Tamil Nadu has been involved in crafting the Khairatabad idols since 1978. The tradition of creating large idols began under his supervision, with the first idol measuring 14 feet.
This year's massive idol was crafted over three months by more than 150 artisans from four states, continuing a Ganesh Chaturthi tradition that dates back to 1954.
The cost of constructing the idol has also increased significantly. The festival committee told ETV Bharat that the idol cost around Rs 1.05 crore last year, while the expenditure is expected to rise to Rs 1.20 crore this year, as the prices of raw materials has increased.
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