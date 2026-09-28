Khairatabad Assembly Seat Vacant Since April 2024, Says Notice Issued By Telangana House Secretary
The September 26 gazette follows the disqualification of Danam Nagender as a BRS MLA from the constituency by the Telangana HC under the Anti-Defection Law.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 7:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: Following the Telangana High Court's order disqualifying Danam Nagender as MLA, the Assembly Secretary —Rendla Thirupathi — issued a gazette notification stating that the Khairatabad assembly seat has been vacant since April 23, 2024.
Nagender, who contested and won the Assembly elections on a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) ticket, later contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as a Congress candidate from Secunderabad.
BRS said even after Nagender defected from the party, Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar had previously dismissed the petitions without taking action against him. Challenging the Speaker's decision, BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy and BJP leader Eleti Maheshwar Reddy approached the High Court.
The division bench of the High Court, which conducted the hearing, quashed the Speaker's orders and ruled that Nagender's membership of the Legislative Assembly was cancelled under the Anti-Defection Law.
The High Court ordered the Election Commission of India (ECI) to declare the Khairatabad Assembly seat vacant and hold a by-election. The notification declaring the vacancy was issued on September 26.
Nagender filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court challenging the High Court's verdict. The apex court upheld the High Court's verdict and rejected his petition.
On this occasion, the court made comments recalling the provisions of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, under which the Anti-Defection Law falls.
Election officials said there will be a by-election only after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll is over and the state election commission will release the final list of voters on November 9.
With this, there are chances of the Khairatabad by-election being held anytime from the third week of November to the first week of March next year.
On the other hand, election officials have issued notices to 90,000 voters in Khairatabad due to discrepancies in their details under the SIR. There is a possibility of a huge loss of voters if they fail to come up with a satisfactory reply.
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