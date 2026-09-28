ETV Bharat / state

Khairatabad Assembly Seat Vacant Since April 2024, Says Notice Issued By Telangana House Secretary

Hyderabad: Following the Telangana High Court's order disqualifying Danam Nagender as MLA, the Assembly Secretary —Rendla Thirupathi — issued a gazette notification stating that the Khairatabad assembly seat has been vacant since April 23, 2024.

Nagender, who contested and won the Assembly elections on a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) ticket, later contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as a Congress candidate from Secunderabad.

BRS said even after Nagender defected from the party, Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar had previously dismissed the petitions without taking action against him. Challenging the Speaker's decision, BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy and BJP leader Eleti Maheshwar Reddy approached the High Court.

The division bench of the High Court, which conducted the hearing, quashed the Speaker's orders and ruled that Nagender's membership of the Legislative Assembly was cancelled under the Anti-Defection Law.

The High Court ordered the Election Commission of India (ECI) to declare the Khairatabad Assembly seat vacant and hold a by-election. The notification declaring the vacancy was issued on September 26.