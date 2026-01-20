Khairagarh Police Crack Down On Online Betting Apps, Five Arrested From Gurugram
Police said the accused earlier operated an online betting platform under the name 'Shiva Gaming App', which was later renamed.
Published : January 20, 2026 at 6:42 PM IST
Khairagarh: The Khairagarh police have intensified their action against online betting and gaming apps, with Chhuikhadan police arresting five people so far in connection with the case. All five accused were arrested from Gurugram in Haryana.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Khairagarh, Nitesh Kumar Gautam, said the drive against those running betting operations through gaming apps is continuing. “Strict legal action will be taken against anyone attempting to violate the law. Investigations into the earlier betting case are ongoing based on fresh inputs,” he said.
The ASP added that on the basis of inputs and digital evidence obtained from previously arrested accused, the police arrested five more people from Haryana. Interrogation of the accused is underway, and they will be produced before the court after questioning.
ASP Gautam said a case was registered earlier in the Chhuikhadan area in connection with online betting through gaming apps. During the investigation, five accused were arrested from Gurugram and brought to Khairagarh for questioning. He said arrests had earlier been made in the same case from Durg and Nagpur, and the Gurugram arrests followed further leads obtained during the probe.
The Additional SP said police have taken the remand of all five accused and they will be produced before the court soon. He revealed that the accused were earlier operating an online betting platform under the name ‘Shiva Gaming App’, which was later renamed and continued using the same chat boards. “We took action after tracing the links through the chat boards,” he said.
Police officials said one accused had earlier been arrested from Nagpur and is currently out on bail. Efforts are being made to seek cancellation of his bail and include him again in the investigation. During searches, police recovered more than Rs 20,000 in cash from the accused. Bank accounts linked to the operation revealed online transactions worth Rs 8 to Rs 10 crore. All related bank accounts have been frozen, and further legal proceedings are underway.
The police said anyone found involved in illegal online betting will face strict action. “Digital platforms are meant to make life easier, not to facilitate fraud and gambling,” the police said, reiterating their commitment to continue the crackdown.
Read More: