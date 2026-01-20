ETV Bharat / state

Khairagarh Police Crack Down On Online Betting Apps, Five Arrested From Gurugram

Khairagarh: The Khairagarh police have intensified their action against online betting and gaming apps, with Chhuikhadan police arresting five people so far in connection with the case. All five accused were arrested from Gurugram in Haryana.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Khairagarh, Nitesh Kumar Gautam, said the drive against those running betting operations through gaming apps is continuing. “Strict legal action will be taken against anyone attempting to violate the law. Investigations into the earlier betting case are ongoing based on fresh inputs,” he said.

The ASP added that on the basis of inputs and digital evidence obtained from previously arrested accused, the police arrested five more people from Haryana. Interrogation of the accused is underway, and they will be produced before the court after questioning.

ASP Gautam said a case was registered earlier in the Chhuikhadan area in connection with online betting through gaming apps. During the investigation, five accused were arrested from Gurugram and brought to Khairagarh for questioning. He said arrests had earlier been made in the same case from Durg and Nagpur, and the Gurugram arrests followed further leads obtained during the probe.