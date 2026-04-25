ETV Bharat / state

Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh Sent To Judicial Custody Till April 30; Punjab Cops Not To Seek Further Demand

Amritsar: Amritpal Singh, Member of Parliament from Khadoor Sahib and head of 'Waris Punjab De' outfit, was on Saturday remanded to judicial custody till April 30 after being produced before a local court following the completion of his two-day police remand.

Amritpal, a pro-Khalistan propagator and self-styled Sikh preacher, was presented before the Ajnala Court through video conferencing. During the proceedings, both the prosecution and defence presented their arguments before the court. After hearing both sides, the court passed orders sending him judicial custody, noting that the police had not sought any further custodial interrogation.

According to case details, the investigating agency did not file any fresh plea seeking an extension of remand during the hearing. This effectively indicated that, at the current stage, the police did not deem it necessary to seek additional time for questioning the accused.

Providing details of the hearing, defence counsel Ritu Raj Singh stated that the police had failed to recover any crucial evidence during the two-day remand period.

"Earlier, there were claims about possible recoveries of items such as Palki Sahib, mobile phones and other belongings. However, nothing substantial was recovered, and therefore the police chose not to seek further remand," he said.