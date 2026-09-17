ETV Bharat / state

KGSMA Submits DPR For Rs 2,000 Crore Jewellery Park To CM Satheesan

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Gold and Silver Merchants Association (KGSMA) has submitted a detailed project report (DPR) to Chief Minister VD Satheesan for a proposed jewellery park with an investment of Rs 2,000 crore aimed at transforming Keralam's traditional gold ornament sector into a modern industry.

KGSMA state president K Surendran and general secretary Adv S Abdul Nasar handed over the report for the massive project that requires approximately 30 acres of land.

Once the project becomes a reality, various activities associated with the gold industry, including ornament manufacturing, designing, refining, hallmarking, testing, packaging, logistics and exports, can be coordinated under a single industrial hub.

According to the report, the jewellery park will generate direct employment for around 24,000 people and create a substantial number of indirect job opportunities in allied sectors when it becomes fully operational.

KGSMA officials said the park would help integrate Keralam's traditional gold crafting expertise with modern technology while providing common infrastructure for small and medium jewellery manufacturers and traders. The primary objective of the park is to offer thousands of small and medium entrepreneurs operating in the gold sector an opportunity to share and utilise state-of-the-art facilities.

Envisioning manufacturing and exports in one place, the project proposes the inclusion of modern design centres, quality testing systems, hallmarking facilities, refining units, gold recycling systems, training centres, warehousing, logistics and export facilities alongside the manufacturing units.