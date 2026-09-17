KGSMA Submits DPR For Rs 2,000 Crore Jewellery Park To CM Satheesan
Once operational, the park is expected to generate direct employment for 24,000 people and create a substantial number of indirect job opportunities in allied sectors.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 4:17 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Gold and Silver Merchants Association (KGSMA) has submitted a detailed project report (DPR) to Chief Minister VD Satheesan for a proposed jewellery park with an investment of Rs 2,000 crore aimed at transforming Keralam's traditional gold ornament sector into a modern industry.
KGSMA state president K Surendran and general secretary Adv S Abdul Nasar handed over the report for the massive project that requires approximately 30 acres of land.
Once the project becomes a reality, various activities associated with the gold industry, including ornament manufacturing, designing, refining, hallmarking, testing, packaging, logistics and exports, can be coordinated under a single industrial hub.
According to the report, the jewellery park will generate direct employment for around 24,000 people and create a substantial number of indirect job opportunities in allied sectors when it becomes fully operational.
KGSMA officials said the park would help integrate Keralam's traditional gold crafting expertise with modern technology while providing common infrastructure for small and medium jewellery manufacturers and traders. The primary objective of the park is to offer thousands of small and medium entrepreneurs operating in the gold sector an opportunity to share and utilise state-of-the-art facilities.
Envisioning manufacturing and exports in one place, the project proposes the inclusion of modern design centres, quality testing systems, hallmarking facilities, refining units, gold recycling systems, training centres, warehousing, logistics and export facilities alongside the manufacturing units.
The association pointed out that this comprehensive setup would enable Kerala's jewellery industry to achieve greater competitiveness in national and international markets and significantly boost exports.
Expected to give a major thrust to the state economy, developing this sector into an organised industry will open new possibilities for the state, especially given Kerala's robust gold market and traditional manufacturing base.
Such an industrial park will be a significant asset for Keralam, which remains one of the highest gold-consuming states in India. The initiative will also pave the way to overcome existing crises in the gold trade and attract new entrepreneurs to the field.
By bringing together gold ornament manufacturing, export of value-added products, recycling, design, technology and training, the project has the potential to transform Keralam into one of the premier jewellery industrial hubs in the country.
The KGSMA office bearers discussed with Satheesan government support, including the allocation of required land and subsequent procedures. It is expected that the government will review the DPR and take necessary actions.
The initiative is widely assessed to become a crucial infrastructure project for the next phase of development in the state's jewellery industry.
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