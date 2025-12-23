ETV Bharat / state

KGMU Suspends Junior Resident Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

It further said that considering the seriousness of the allegations, the committee is of the opinion that the continuance of the said Resident on duty during the pendency of inquiry is likely to prejudice a fair and impartial inquiry.

The order said that the complaint had been taken cognizance of by the Internal Committee for Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace, King George's Medical University, Lucknow, constituted under the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

An order by Prof Virendra Atam, Dean Academics at KGMU confirmed the suspension of Dr Rameez Uddin Nayak, Junior Resident, c while citing a complaint alleging sexual harassment at workplace.

Lucknow: A junior resident at the King George's Medical University in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow has been suspended over allegations of sexual harassment by a fellow doctor.

“Now therefore, with the approval of the Hon'ble Vice Chancellor, King George's Medical University, Lucknow, Dr. Rameez Uddin Nayak, Junior Resident, Department of Pathology, K.G.M.U., Lucknow is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect, pending completion of inquiry”.

During the period of suspension, the accused Resident has been asked to not perform any official duty and not enter the University/Hospital premises without prior written permission except for attending inquiry proceedings, if so directed.

The doctor's suspension comes a day after a resident doctor at the KGMU accused Nayak of forcing her to convert on pretext of marriage despite him being already married. The woman has lodged a complaint against the doctor with the state Women's Commission and also taken up the matter with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

KGMU spokesperson Dr. KK Singh told ETV Bharat that CM Yogi has now taken notice of the case even as the Vishakha Committee is also investigating the case and will submit its report to CM Adityanath. “Statements from both parties have been recorded, and Dr. Malik has been suspended from the medical college. An FIR has also been registered,” Singh said.

Aparna Yadav, Vice Chairperson of the Women's Commission stated that the KGMU doctor had committed "love jihad" against the junior doctor adding the accused “provoked his junior to such an extent that she attempted suicide”.

King George's Medical University Lucknow (ETV Bharat)

The term 'Love Jihad' is being often used by right-wing elements accusing Muslim men of luring Hindu women and for marriage on pretext of love and converting them to Islam as part of an agenda for demographic change.