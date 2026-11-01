ETV Bharat / state

KGMU To Decide Action Against 12 Doctors Named In Religious Conversion, Harassment Cases On Nov 6

File phot of King George's Medical University ( ETV Bharat )

Lucknow: The King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow has called an emergency Executive Council (EC) meeting on November 6 to suggest action against the doctors named in the Special Task Force (STF) investigation report on alleged religious conversion and harassment cases on its campus.

Professor KK Singh, spokesperson for KGMU said, "An emergency meeting of the EC has been convened for November 6. The investigation report will be presented at the meeting, and further action will be determined based on the allegations".

The move comes after the Uttar Pradesh government directed the university administration to initiate disciplinary action against 12 doctors. The STF report has alleged inappropriate behaviour, harassment and religious conversion, affecting female doctors and employees. It stated that some doctors allegedly failed to act on complaints, protected the accused and attempted to influence victims. The STF report has highlighted the role of S A Abbas, the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Vice-Chancellor. According to the report, Dr Abbas Ali Mehdi, a former Head of Department, used to route several of his administrative tasks through S A Abbas, who allegedly played a key role in suggesting names for various inquiry committees and conveying these recommendations to the Vice-Chancellor. Furthermore, questions have been raised regarding the conduct of certain doctors and officials who currently hold positions as Heads of Department or occupy other significant administrative roles. The report also mentioned Prof Usman Kausar, a nephrologist in the Department of Medicine, who has been accused of maintaining inappropriate relationships with female doctors, has allegedly attempted to influence them with Islamic ideology.