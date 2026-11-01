KGMU To Decide Action Against 12 Doctors Named In Religious Conversion, Harassment Cases On Nov 6
STF report stated that some doctors allegedly failed to act on complaints, protected the accused and attempted to influence victims.
Published : November 1, 2026 at 3:54 PM IST
Lucknow: The King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow has called an emergency Executive Council (EC) meeting on November 6 to suggest action against the doctors named in the Special Task Force (STF) investigation report on alleged religious conversion and harassment cases on its campus.
Professor KK Singh, spokesperson for KGMU said, "An emergency meeting of the EC has been convened for November 6. The investigation report will be presented at the meeting, and further action will be determined based on the allegations".
The move comes after the Uttar Pradesh government directed the university administration to initiate disciplinary action against 12 doctors.
The STF report has alleged inappropriate behaviour, harassment and religious conversion, affecting female doctors and employees. It stated that some doctors allegedly failed to act on complaints, protected the accused and attempted to influence victims.
The STF report has highlighted the role of S A Abbas, the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Vice-Chancellor. According to the report, Dr Abbas Ali Mehdi, a former Head of Department, used to route several of his administrative tasks through S A Abbas, who allegedly played a key role in suggesting names for various inquiry committees and conveying these recommendations to the Vice-Chancellor.
Furthermore, questions have been raised regarding the conduct of certain doctors and officials who currently hold positions as Heads of Department or occupy other significant administrative roles.
The report also mentioned Prof Usman Kausar, a nephrologist in the Department of Medicine, who has been accused of maintaining inappropriate relationships with female doctors, has allegedly attempted to influence them with Islamic ideology.
The report stated that the ideology of the banned Islamic researcher, Zakir Naik, was being propagated by some faculty members.
It has highlighted the role of Dr Naseem Khan from Department of Physiology allegedly propagated a particular ideology among Muslim students. Dr Naseem Khan was earlier posted in the Department of Medicine.
The report also noted that outsiders were brought onto the university campus to deliver religious sermons on the upper floor of the TG Hostel and many people would arrive on campus to conduct these sessions.
It further alleged that religious identity was prioritised in the treatment of patients, assignment of departmental responsibilities, and the allocation of duties. Some doctors have been accused of favouring people from their own religion while discriminating against those from other communities.
The report further mentioned that the victim’s family was pressurised to withdraw their complaint and suppress the matter. It is alleged that the Head of the Department, Dr Suresh Babu, along with another professor, met with the victim’s family and attempted to persuade them to drop the complaint. Additionally, the report noted that some resident doctors allegedly threatened individuals who supported the victim.
According to the report, there were indications of a group involved in religious conversion activities at the university way back in 2004. Questions have been raised regarding potential links between these past events and the current case. The report has identified certain doctors who have held significant positions at the university for a long period.