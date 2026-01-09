'KGMU Rape Case': UP Police Raid Accused Doctor's House In Uttarakhand, Paste Attachment Notice On His House
Dr Rameezuddin alias Rameez Malik, a resident doctor at a prestigious medical university in Lucknow, is accused of sexually molesting a female doctor.
Published : January 9, 2026 at 12:15 AM IST|
Updated : January 9, 2026 at 12:36 AM IST
Khatima: The Uttar Pradesh Police arrived in Uttarakhand’s Khatima in search of Dr Rameezuddin alias Rameez Malik, a resident doctor at a prestigious medical university in Lucknow, who is accused of sexually molesting a female doctor.
The Lucknow police, along with the local police, posted a notice at the accused doctor's house in Khatima. Earlier, police registered a case of sexual exploitation of a female doctor from Agra for a long period on the pretext of marriage and forcing her to have an abortion.
Malik, who is a suspended resident doctor at King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Uttar Pradesh, is also accused of rape and pressuring two female doctors to convert to Islam. He has been absconding since a case was registered against him in Lucknow based on the victim's complaint. The Uttar Pradesh Police has also announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for his capture.
On Wednesday, January 7, a team of Uttar Pradesh Police raided the doctor's rented house in Ward No. 14 of Khatima, but found it locked. Due to the locked house, an attachment notice under Section 82 of the law was posted on his house as per court orders. The Lucknow police also informed the neighbours about the notice before the attachment proceedings.
Sub-inspector Vikrant Singhal, who led the police team to Khatima, said the accused's native place, Nauria in Pilibhit, was also raided.
On December 24, 2025, an FIR was registered against Dr. Rameez Malik under relevant sections at the Lucknow Chowk Kotwali police station. The KGMU administration suspended the accused doctor after an internal inquiry report. His entry into the campus was also banned. The police had initially issued him a notice asking him not to leave the city, but he managed to evade them and escape.
The victim also met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The female doctor recounted her ordeal to CM Yogi, who assured her that she would receive justice. He also instructed senior police officials to ensure the swift arrest of the accused doctor.
The victim also levelled serious accusations against him, including concealing his first marriage, threatening to leak obscene videos, and blackmailing her. Meanwhile, the Vishakha Committee at KGMU has completed its investigation into the sexual harassment case. The investigation found the accused resident doctor, Rameez, guilty.