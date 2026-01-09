ETV Bharat / state

'KGMU Rape Case': UP Police Raid Accused Doctor's House In Uttarakhand, Paste Attachment Notice On His House

Khatima: The Uttar Pradesh Police arrived in Uttarakhand’s Khatima in search of Dr Rameezuddin alias Rameez Malik, a resident doctor at a prestigious medical university in Lucknow, who is accused of sexually molesting a female doctor.

The Lucknow police, along with the local police, posted a notice at the accused doctor's house in Khatima. Earlier, police registered a case of sexual exploitation of a female doctor from Agra for a long period on the pretext of marriage and forcing her to have an abortion.

Malik, who is a suspended resident doctor at King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Uttar Pradesh, is also accused of rape and pressuring two female doctors to convert to Islam. He has been absconding since a case was registered against him in Lucknow based on the victim's complaint. The Uttar Pradesh Police has also announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for his capture.

On Wednesday, January 7, a team of Uttar Pradesh Police raided the doctor's rented house in Ward No. 14 of Khatima, but found it locked. Due to the locked house, an attachment notice under Section 82 of the law was posted on his house as per court orders. The Lucknow police also informed the neighbours about the notice before the attachment proceedings.