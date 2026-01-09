ETV Bharat / state

KGMU ‘Love Jihad’ Case: Accused Doctor Ramijuddin Nayak Arrested In Lucknow

The case came to light on December 23, 2025, when a woman doctor pursuing an MD in Pathology at KGMU lodged a complaint at the Chowk police station. ( ETV Bharat )

Lucknow: Police have arrested Dr Ramijuddin Nayak, the prime accused in a high-profile case involving allegations of “love jihad,” rape and forced religious conversion linked to a woman doctor at King George’s Medical University (KGMU). The arrest was made by the Chowk police in Lucknow.

Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna said that a non-bailable warrant had been issued against the accused, along with a reward of Rs 50,000 for information, which led to his arrest. Police teams had been conducting raids across four states in search of him. He was finally arrested in the Thakurganj area of Lucknow.

The DGP added that the accused’s parents, Salimuddin and his wife Khateja, had already been arrested earlier in connection with the case.

The case came to light on December 23, 2025, when a woman doctor pursuing an MD in Pathology at KGMU lodged a complaint at the Chowk police station. The complainant alleged that her senior colleague, Dr Ramijuddin Nayak, established a physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage.