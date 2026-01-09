KGMU ‘Love Jihad’ Case: Accused Doctor Ramijuddin Nayak Arrested In Lucknow
Published : January 9, 2026 at 10:52 PM IST
Lucknow: Police have arrested Dr Ramijuddin Nayak, the prime accused in a high-profile case involving allegations of “love jihad,” rape and forced religious conversion linked to a woman doctor at King George’s Medical University (KGMU). The arrest was made by the Chowk police in Lucknow.
Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna said that a non-bailable warrant had been issued against the accused, along with a reward of Rs 50,000 for information, which led to his arrest. Police teams had been conducting raids across four states in search of him. He was finally arrested in the Thakurganj area of Lucknow.
The DGP added that the accused’s parents, Salimuddin and his wife Khateja, had already been arrested earlier in connection with the case.
The case came to light on December 23, 2025, when a woman doctor pursuing an MD in Pathology at KGMU lodged a complaint at the Chowk police station. The complainant alleged that her senior colleague, Dr Ramijuddin Nayak, established a physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage.
According to the complaint, the accused allegedly forced her to undergo an abortion and later pressured her to convert to Islam as a condition for marriage.
DGP Rajeev Krishna said the victim, a resident of West Bengal, approached legal authorities after the accused allegedly insisted on religious conversion. Her father filed complaints on the Chief Minister’s portal and with the Women’s Commission.
Following the registration of the case, Dr Nayak remained absconding for 17 days, with speculation that he may have fled to Nepal. Police also pasted attachment notices at his rented accommodations in Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand and in Lucknow. Further investigation in the case is ongoing.
