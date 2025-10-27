Kudumbashree Plans To Launch Fried Chicken Outlets In Kerala
Kudumbashree is a poverty eradication and women empowerment initiative launched by the Government of Kerala in 1998
Published : October 27, 2025 at 7:11 PM IST|
Updated : October 27, 2025 at 7:23 PM IST
Kozhikode: Next time you think of having fried chicken in Kerala, try Kudumbashree. It is an indigenous initiative preparing to launch KFC-style fried chicken outlets across the state. It will start with the opening of around 50 units between Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod that will serve seven varieties of spicy and crispy fried chicken.
"The project is expected to be implemented from January 1, 2026," Kudumbashree’s Executive Director H. Dinesh told ETV Bharat. The outlet distribution has been planned in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.
He disclosed that initially, the Kudumbashree fried chicken will be available within the corporation and municipal limits. The decision was made to prepare chicken dishes at the distribution centre itself.
Kudumbashree entered this project after an agreement with Kerala Chicken. Each distribution centre will also have seating arrangements for dining, although the focus is largely on takeaway. "Orders will also be delivered via online platforms like Zomato," said H. Dinesh.
He related that the aim is to offer chicken dishes to the public at the lowest possible price with responsibility and quality. Tenders have already been invited to identify the required centres in each district. New recruits will be selected for each unit and trained accordingly. The medium of cooking will mainly be coconut oil, while olive oil will be used if ordered in advance.
After launching in major towns, the project will later expand to other regions. The price list of all the chicken items will be published once the project becomes operational. Alongside fried chicken outlets, Kudumbashree also plans to approach railway authorities to supply food in trains, including the Vande Bharat Express.
Kudumbashree's confidence is based on their successful food delivery operations in four trains running in Kerala. H. Dinesh said that if approved, Kudumbashree can manage the service efficiently. There are 13 Kudumbashree premium cafés operating across the districts (except Idukki) and 964 'Janakeeya' hotels. Additionally, 500 Kudumbashree enterprises deliver food through online platforms such as Zomato and Swiggy.
Kudumbashree unit Samruddhi in Ernakulam currently holds food supply contracts for Jan Shatabdi, Parasuram, Intercity and Venad trains. Food ordered via the Railways' 'Madad' app is delivered directly to the passengers on these trains. Kudumbashree had also attempted to set up food stalls at railway stations like Thiruvananthapuram, but the base bidding amount set was too high for the enterprise.
Kudumbashree is a poverty eradication and women empowerment initiative launched by the Government of Kerala in 1998. It was officially inaugurated on May 17, 1998, in Malappuram by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The mission functions under the Local Self-Government Department. The primary objectives are poverty eradication, women empowerment and uplifting marginalised communities.
It was recognised as a National Resource Organisation to support poverty eradication programs in other states under the National Rural Livelihood Mission in 2012, and today, Kudumbashree is one of the largest women's collectives in the world with over five million families as members in Kerala.
Kudumbashree has played a major role in increasing women's participation in local body elections. It has received numerous national and international awards for its exemplary work. What began as a mission to eradicate poverty has now evolved into a model of socio-economic empowerment of women in Kerala.
Read More