Kudumbashree Plans To Launch Fried Chicken Outlets In Kerala

Kozhikode: Next time you think of having fried chicken in Kerala, try Kudumbashree. It is an indigenous initiative preparing to launch KFC-style fried chicken outlets across the state. It will start with the opening of around 50 units between Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod that will serve seven varieties of spicy and crispy fried chicken.

"The project is expected to be implemented from January 1, 2026," Kudumbashree’s Executive Director H. Dinesh told ETV Bharat. The outlet distribution has been planned in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

He disclosed that initially, the Kudumbashree fried chicken will be available within the corporation and municipal limits. The decision was made to prepare chicken dishes at the distribution centre itself.

Kudumbashree entered this project after an agreement with Kerala Chicken. Each distribution centre will also have seating arrangements for dining, although the focus is largely on takeaway. "Orders will also be delivered via online platforms like Zomato," said H. Dinesh.

He related that the aim is to offer chicken dishes to the public at the lowest possible price with responsibility and quality. Tenders have already been invited to identify the required centres in each district. New recruits will be selected for each unit and trained accordingly. The medium of cooking will mainly be coconut oil, while olive oil will be used if ordered in advance.

After launching in major towns, the project will later expand to other regions. The price list of all the chicken items will be published once the project becomes operational. Alongside fried chicken outlets, Kudumbashree also plans to approach railway authorities to supply food in trains, including the Vande Bharat Express.