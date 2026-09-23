ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Metro | Key Hurdle Cleared For Pink Line: Railway Board Approves BEML Trains, CMRS Safety Clearance Next

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Metro’s Pink Line has moved another step towards passenger operations, with the Railway Board granting sanction for new BEML trainsets proposed for the line’s elevated section, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said on Wednesday.

BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer Yeshwant Chavan said the approval is an important prerequisite in the commissioning process. "The Railway Board has granted sanction for the new BEML trainsets proposed for operation on the elevated section of the Pink Line," Chavan said.

CMRS Clearance Still Mandatory

The Railway Board sanction will now form part of the documentation to be submitted to the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) for inspection and examination.

"The sanction is an important prerequisite, but passenger services can begin only after the mandatory CMRS inspection and authorisation as prescribed," Chavan said.

The latest approval therefore clears a key procedural requirement, while the final opening of the elevated Pink Line section remains subject to safety inspection and clearance by the CMRS.

The 7.5-km Pink Line stretch of Namma Metro will run between Kalena Agrahara on Bannerghatta Road and Tavarekere.