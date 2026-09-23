Bengaluru Metro | Key Hurdle Cleared For Pink Line: Railway Board Approves BEML Trains, CMRS Safety Clearance Next
The approval clears key requirement ahead of mandatory CMRS inspection.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 10:20 PM IST
Bengaluru: Bengaluru Metro’s Pink Line has moved another step towards passenger operations, with the Railway Board granting sanction for new BEML trainsets proposed for the line’s elevated section, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said on Wednesday.
BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer Yeshwant Chavan said the approval is an important prerequisite in the commissioning process. "The Railway Board has granted sanction for the new BEML trainsets proposed for operation on the elevated section of the Pink Line," Chavan said.
CMRS Clearance Still Mandatory
The Railway Board sanction will now form part of the documentation to be submitted to the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) for inspection and examination.
"The sanction is an important prerequisite, but passenger services can begin only after the mandatory CMRS inspection and authorisation as prescribed," Chavan said.
The latest approval therefore clears a key procedural requirement, while the final opening of the elevated Pink Line section remains subject to safety inspection and clearance by the CMRS.
The 7.5-km Pink Line stretch of Namma Metro will run between Kalena Agrahara on Bannerghatta Road and Tavarekere.
Karnataka Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, Bengaluru South MLA A. Krishnappa, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited Managing Director Dr. PC Jaffer, directors and senior officials had inspected the Pink Line earlier.
Namma Metro: Bengaluru’s Expanding Urban Lifeline
Namma Metro has grown into an operational network of about 96 km, covering 83 stations across three corridors, the Purple, Green and Yellow Lines. From its modest beginning in October 2011 with a roughly 7-km stretch between MG Road and Baiyappanahalli, the Metro has become a major component of the city’s public transport system.
Passenger traffic has reached around 10 lakh boardings a day. In August 2026 alone, Namma Metro recorded about 3.09 crore passenger boardings, averaging nearly 9.98 lakh daily. Ridership crossed 11.87 lakh on August 14.
The Purple Line provides a major east-west connection, while the Green Line serves the north-south corridor. The Yellow Line, operational since August 2025, connects RV Road with Bommasandra and provides Metro connectivity to the Electronics City corridor.
The network is set to expand further with the Pink and Blue Lines. The Pink Line’s elevated section is now progressing through statutory approvals required before passenger operations. Improved first and last-mile connectivity will remain important as the network expands across Bengaluru.
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