ETV Bharat / state

Key Development in Bollarum Arms Theft Case: Army Officer Detained by Probe Agencies

Hyderabad: In a significant development in the arms theft case at a unit of the Madras Regiment in Bollarum, suspicions have mounted against a specific Army officer following a 10-day investigation.

It is understood that officials from the police, NIA, and the Army have been questioning the Army officer in phases over the last seven days. Consequently, it appears highly likely that the mystery surrounding this sensational arms theft will be resolved within a day or two.

The theft of weapons from the Madras Regiment unit in Bollarum took place between 6 pm on August 30 and 7 am on August 31. The Bollarum police registered a case based on a complaint filed by Lieutenant Colonel Mayank Govitirkar.

A total of 12 firearms, 21 magazines, a night-vision binocular, and 1,912 rounds of ammunition were stolen. Given the gravity of the incident, senior military officials from Delhi arrived to oversee the situation. A joint investigation is being conducted by Military Intelligence, the NIA, and the Malkajgiri police.