Key Development in Bollarum Arms Theft Case: Army Officer Detained by Probe Agencies
Officials from the police, NIA, and the Army have been questioning the Army officer in phases over the last seven days.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 11:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: In a significant development in the arms theft case at a unit of the Madras Regiment in Bollarum, suspicions have mounted against a specific Army officer following a 10-day investigation.
It is understood that officials from the police, NIA, and the Army have been questioning the Army officer in phases over the last seven days. Consequently, it appears highly likely that the mystery surrounding this sensational arms theft will be resolved within a day or two.
The theft of weapons from the Madras Regiment unit in Bollarum took place between 6 pm on August 30 and 7 am on August 31. The Bollarum police registered a case based on a complaint filed by Lieutenant Colonel Mayank Govitirkar.
A total of 12 firearms, 21 magazines, a night-vision binocular, and 1,912 rounds of ammunition were stolen. Given the gravity of the incident, senior military officials from Delhi arrived to oversee the situation. A joint investigation is being conducted by Military Intelligence, the NIA, and the Malkajgiri police.
Police have examined hundreds of CCTV cameras within the Madras Regiment unit premises and the surrounding areas. However, while only one magazine has been recovered so far, the whereabouts of the perpetrators remain unknown. Personnel on duty at the arms storage facility identified individuals authorized to enter the premises and compiled a list of 42 people.
Upon questioning, some were cleared of any involvement in the theft and excluded from the investigation. However, during the interrogation of the remaining individuals, strong suspicions arose regarding the conduct of a specific Army officer.
It is reported that police, NIA, and Army officials have been questioning the officer in question in phases everyday since September 3. The questioning is reportedly based on statements from colleagues and information gathered from various angles.
Malkajgiri police are maintaining strict confidentiality regarding the matter. Sources said, Malkajgiri DCP Sridhar visits the Bollarum police station daily to personally review the progress of the investigation.
Also Read
Army Arms Depot Theft: NIA Joins Probe Amid Possible Terror Angle, Weapons Still Missing