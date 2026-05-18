ETV Bharat / state

key Accused In Suvendu Adhikari’s PA Murder Arrested from UP’s Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: The CBI on Monday arrested Raj Kumar Singh, believed to be a key accused in the murder of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's aide Chandrakant Rath, officials said.

Rath, the personal assistant to Adhikari, was shot dead in Madhyamgram on May 6, two days after the declaration of the fiercely contested West Bengal Assembly poll results.

The accused, Rajkumar—also known by the alias Raj Singh—was attempting to flee from Haridwar towards Delhi when he was held near the Chapar Toll Plaza on NH-58. Rajkumar hails from Ballia district.

Giving details, Deputy SP Rajesh Kumar said after receiving information, he alerted the Muzaffarnagar Police that an accused linked to the Chandranath Rath murder case was expected to pass through Haridwar. Acting on this intelligence, led by Muzaffarnagar SSP Sanjay Kumar Verma, a team from the Chapar Police Station rushed to the spot, set up a blockade and conducted an intensive checking drive across the area.