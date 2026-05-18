key Accused In Suvendu Adhikari’s PA Murder Arrested from UP’s Muzaffarnagar
Rajkumar—also known by the alias Raj Singh—was attempting to flee from Haridwar towards Delhi when he was held near the Chapar Toll Plaza on NH-58.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 11:24 PM IST
Muzaffarnagar: The CBI on Monday arrested Raj Kumar Singh, believed to be a key accused in the murder of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's aide Chandrakant Rath, officials said.
Rath, the personal assistant to Adhikari, was shot dead in Madhyamgram on May 6, two days after the declaration of the fiercely contested West Bengal Assembly poll results.
The accused, Rajkumar—also known by the alias Raj Singh—was attempting to flee from Haridwar towards Delhi when he was held near the Chapar Toll Plaza on NH-58. Rajkumar hails from Ballia district.
Giving details, Deputy SP Rajesh Kumar said after receiving information, he alerted the Muzaffarnagar Police that an accused linked to the Chandranath Rath murder case was expected to pass through Haridwar. Acting on this intelligence, led by Muzaffarnagar SSP Sanjay Kumar Verma, a team from the Chapar Police Station rushed to the spot, set up a blockade and conducted an intensive checking drive across the area.
During the crackdown, Rajkumar Singh was arrested while travelling in a car. The sudden nature of the operation caused a brief commotion at the toll plaza. Following his arrest, the Chapar Police produced Rajkumar Singh in court. Subsequently, a CBI team took him into custody on a 24-hour transit remand to transport him to Delhi.
According to the police, Rath's SUV was intercepted near his home by a silver-coloured car, following which armed assailants arriving on two-wheelers launched an attack on him.
The attackers shot Rath from point-blank range, killing him, and subsequently abandoned their vehicles before fleeing the scene using other means of transport. During the investigation, links connecting many of the accused individuals to Uttar Pradesh were uncovered. Consequently, given the gravity of the case, the investigation was handed over to the CBI. The Bengal Police had previously made three arrests in connection with this murder case. They are lodged at CBI custody until May 23. With Rajkumar, four arrests have been made so far.