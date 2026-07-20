Key Accused In Ram Temple Donation Theft Sent To Jail After 39-Hour Police Remand
Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu said Champat Rai was unaware of the alleged theft, as Anil Mishra was responsible for undertaking the counting process correctly.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 1:50 PM IST
Ayodhya: Key accused in the Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft case — Ram Shankar Yadav alias 'Tinnu' and his nephew Manish Yadav— have been sent to jail on Monday following the completion of their 39-hour police remand.
The police team, led by Circle Officer Ashutosh Tiwari, gathered crucial information during the intensive interrogation of the duo. Tinnu told the police that Champat Rai was unaware of the alleged theft of the donations, as it was Anil Mishra's responsibility to ensure the counting process was conducted correctly in coordination with the bank.
Sources said Tinnu had purchased a vehicle using the stolen donation and had also invested a significant amount of money in the stock market. The police have seized a car, a motorcycle and a firm registered in the name of his wife.
Information also surfaced regarding his investments in the stock market and land transactions in Sahadatganj carried out in the name of his son, Ravi Yadav.
Police said Tinnu also revealed that he played a pivotal role in the counting process. Due to his presence, security personnel and trust officials refrained from questioning the staff involved in the counting.
He also admitted to being involved in every aspect of temple management and having unrestricted access to sensitive areas of the temple. He also confessed to having arranged VIP passes to facilitate darshan for common people.
The police have already taken six of the eight accused into custody for interrogation and have seized cash, jewellery, and vehicles from their possession. Following this, the police obtained several crucial pieces of information during interrogation.
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