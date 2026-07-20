ETV Bharat / state

Key Accused In Ram Temple Donation Theft Sent To Jail After 39-Hour Police Remand

Ram Shankar Yadav alias 'Tinnu' and his nephew Manish Yadav being taken to jail. ( ETV Bharat )

Ayodhya: Key accused in the Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft case — Ram Shankar Yadav alias 'Tinnu' and his nephew Manish Yadav— have been sent to jail on Monday following the completion of their 39-hour police remand.

The police team, led by Circle Officer Ashutosh Tiwari, gathered crucial information during the intensive interrogation of the duo. Tinnu told the police that Champat Rai was unaware of the alleged theft of the donations, as it was Anil Mishra's responsibility to ensure the counting process was conducted correctly in coordination with the bank.

Sources said Tinnu had purchased a vehicle using the stolen donation and had also invested a significant amount of money in the stock market. The police have seized a car, a motorcycle and a firm registered in the name of his wife.

Information also surfaced regarding his investments in the stock market and land transactions in Sahadatganj carried out in the name of his son, Ravi Yadav.