ETV Bharat / state

Key Accused In Baruipur Rape And Murder Case Killed In Encounter

Kolkata: In a dramatic turn in the Baruipur rape and murder case, one of the key accused was killed in an encounter with police in the early hours on Wednesday.

Police said Prabhas Mondal, the first among the three accused to be arrested for the minor girl's death in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal last week, was trying to flee after snatching a service rifle from an escorting police officer when he was taken to the crime scene on Tuesday night to reconstruct the incident.

While being chased, he allegedly fired at the personnel with the snatched rifle. In retaliatory fire, Mondal was shot and was rushed to a local hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The police claimed that Mondal was not cooperating in the investigation and was giving contradictory replies. He was taken to the spot to reconstruct the incident and his role in the sequence of events.

While the encounter led to questions from various quarters, police sources said a comprehensive report on the incident is being prepared, which will clarify several aspects of the matter.

Meanwhile, security measures in the area have been tightened following the encounter, with the deployment of additional police forces to prevent any untoward incidents.