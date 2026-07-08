Key Accused In Baruipur Rape And Murder Case Killed In Encounter
Prabhas Mondal was taken to the crime scene, where he snatched a service rifle from an escorting police officer and opened fire while being chased.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 1:44 PM IST
Kolkata: In a dramatic turn in the Baruipur rape and murder case, one of the key accused was killed in an encounter with police in the early hours on Wednesday.
Police said Prabhas Mondal, the first among the three accused to be arrested for the minor girl's death in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal last week, was trying to flee after snatching a service rifle from an escorting police officer when he was taken to the crime scene on Tuesday night to reconstruct the incident.
While being chased, he allegedly fired at the personnel with the snatched rifle. In retaliatory fire, Mondal was shot and was rushed to a local hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
The police claimed that Mondal was not cooperating in the investigation and was giving contradictory replies. He was taken to the spot to reconstruct the incident and his role in the sequence of events.
While the encounter led to questions from various quarters, police sources said a comprehensive report on the incident is being prepared, which will clarify several aspects of the matter.
Meanwhile, security measures in the area have been tightened following the encounter, with the deployment of additional police forces to prevent any untoward incidents.
On Tuesday, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari went to the spot to review the progress of the investigation and meet the victim's family at the Baruipur SP office, where a high-level meeting was held.
The body of the 12-year-old girl was recovered from a pond in the Suryapur area in Baruipur on Sunday morning, leading to in the area followed by violent protests, demanding the arrest and strict punishment of the culprits.
A six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) began an investigation into the matter, and Pravas was the first to be arrested on the evening of the incident.
His interrogation led to the arrest of two other accused, Dibakar Sarkar and Ananda Sardar. The latter is the prime accused and the mastermind, police said.
Locals told the police that the deceased was seen with the accused before she went missing on Saturday afternoon. During the investigation, Mondal was seen with the minor in the CCTV footage from the area. Based on the footage, he was arrested.
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