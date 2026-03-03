ETV Bharat / state

Key Accused Held For Firing At Lawyer Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi

New Delhi: An associate of foreign-based gangster Rohit Godara has been arrested for allegedly firing at a car carrying lawyer Deepak Khatri, who is associated with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, police said on Tuesday.

Khatri was tracked through his social media profile, where the accused, identified as Rohit Solanki, came to know that he visits the Marghat Wale Hanuman Temple every Tuesday through reels and leaves only when the temple is closed, Joint Commissioner of Police (Central) Madhur Verma said.

Solanki was arrested at Delhi Airport on March 2 after he was deported from Thailand due to procedural issues. The arrest comes a week after Khatri and his associates were shot at near the ISBT in the Kashmere Gate area of north Delhi.

According to police, Solanki was involved in the conspiracy and execution of the attack that took place late at night near the Marghat Wale Hanuman Temple on February 25. He was in direct touch with Godara through the Signal app, Verma said.

Five people were travelling in the vehicle when unidentified assailants opened fire. Eyewitnesses alleged that there were three shooters, and the hunt for the remaining two is on, he said.