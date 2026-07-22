ETV Bharat / state

Key Accused Arrested For 'Providing Support' To Foreign Terrorists In JK's Kishtwar

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday said it has arrested a key accused for allegedly providing logistical support to foreign terrorists in Kishtwar district, taking the total number of terror sympathisers held in a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) to three.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kishtwar, Naresh Singh said terror sympathiser Mohammad Rafiq Naik, a resident of Dwather village in Singhpur, was arrested from the Chatroo area during the investigation of the case registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the UAPA and the Arms Act early this year.

He said a preliminary investigation has revealed that Naik was acting as the main handler of the Saifullah group in the Chatroo belt and had allegedly provided active assistance to the foreign terrorist group operating in the region.

The Saifullah group of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) was eliminated with the killing of all its seven members in separate encounters in the Chatroo belt. While four terrorists of the group were killed last year, the last three members including Saifullah, a self-styled commander, were killed in February.

"The arrest marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the full extent of his (Naik's) involvement, network and links with the foreign terrorist group," the SSP said.