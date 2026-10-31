ETV Bharat / state

Ketan Agrawal Murder Trial Starts; Ujjwal Nikam Appears As Special Prosecutor

(From the left) Victim Ketan Agarwal who was allegedly murdered by his fiancee Siya Goyal and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary. ( ETV Bharat/Arrangement )

Pune: The trial in the murder case of Ketan Agrawal (26), who was allegedly pushed to his death off Lohagad Fort by his fiancée and her boyfriend, began at the Wadgaon Maval sessions court on Saturday, with noted lawyer Ujjwal Nikam appearing as special prosecutor.

The prosecution will present its opening arguments on November 17, Nikam, who appeared in the case for the first time after his appointment as a special prosecutor, told reporters. A lawyer representing accused Siya Goyal (20) filed applications seeking bail and discharge from the case for her. The defence claimed that there was no evidence against her, Nikam said.

The court also directed accused Ritesh Hange (22), who did not have a lawyer, to engage one before the next hearing. A lawyer will be appointed for him through the court if he fails to do so, the court said.

The prosecution will inform the court about the alleged conspiracy and the evidence collected by the police regarding the roles of Goyal and her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary (22) at the next hearing. The applications filed by Goyal will also be heard on November 17, Nikam told reporters.

Nitin Bhalerao, Goyal's lawyer, said the videographic and other technical evidence collected by the police has not yet been provided to the defence. Therefore, an application seeking access to the evidence was also filed.