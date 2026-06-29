ETV Bharat / state

Pune Trekker Murder Case: Accused Siya Goyal And Chetan Chaudhary Sent To Police Custody Till July 3

Pune: A court in Vadgaon Maval in Pune district has sent Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary to police custody till July 3 in the high profile Ketan Agarwal murder case.

The Lonavala Rural Police had sought extended police custody stating for more time required to carry out a detailed investigation. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court accepted the police's plea.

The case has become a nationwide headline. Initially, it appeared to be an accident later it turned out to be a murder. During the investigation, police reportedly found several crucial leads based on technical evidence, witness statements, and findings from the crime scene.