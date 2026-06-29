Pune Trekker Murder Case: Accused Siya Goyal And Chetan Chaudhary Sent To Police Custody Till July 3
The Lonavala Rural Police had sought extended police custody stating for more time required to carry out a detailed investigation.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 10:08 PM IST
Pune: A court in Vadgaon Maval in Pune district has sent Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary to police custody till July 3 in the high profile Ketan Agarwal murder case.
The Lonavala Rural Police had sought extended police custody stating for more time required to carry out a detailed investigation. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court accepted the police's plea.
The case has become a nationwide headline. Initially, it appeared to be an accident later it turned out to be a murder. During the investigation, police reportedly found several crucial leads based on technical evidence, witness statements, and findings from the crime scene.
According to the police, the interrogation of Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary is still underway. Investigators are trying to establish the exact conspiracy behind the murder through their movements before and after the crime, information stored in their mobile phones, digital evidence, and other related aspects of the case.
As part of the probe, investigators will revisit the crime scene, verify the statements of the accused, conduct technical analyses and examine the accused persons' links with other suspected individuals. Police said to have already obtained several important leads and are currently verifying them.
Meanwhile, senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam has been appointed as the special public prosecutor to represent Ketan Agrawal's side in the case. Advocate Ashutosh Srivastava appeared on behalf of accused Siya Goyal, while advocate Ram Shahane represented Chetan Chaudhary in court.
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