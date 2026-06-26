ETV Bharat / state

Ketan Agrawal’s Father Seeks Fast-Track Trial, Strict Punishment For Accused

Pune: The father of Ketan Agrawal, who was murdered at Lohagad Fort in Pune, has demanded that the case be tried in a fast-track court and that those found guilty be awarded the strictest punishment under the law.

Speaking to reporters, Vishal Agrawal said he met Maharashtra Chief Minister and requested that the investigation be completed expeditiously and the trial be fast-tracked. He claimed the Chief Minister assured him that he would personally monitor the case.

“I requested that the case be heard in a fast-track court so that the truth comes out at the earliest and those responsible receive the strictest punishment,” Agrawal said. The victim’s family also expressed suspicion that more people may have been involved in planning the crime and urged the investigating agencies to examine all possible angles. However, police have not officially confirmed the involvement of any additional suspects.

The case first came under scrutiny after Ketan's death was initially reported as an accidental fall into a 400-foot gorge. According to Pune Rural Police, during the investigation of Siya Goyal (20) and Chetan Chaudhary (22), it came to light that Chetan persuaded Siya to kill Ketan, and eventually the victim was pushed to death from a cliff at Lohagad Fort on June 18.

Responding to reports that 26-year-old Ketan's fiancée, Siya, disliked him because he wore a wig, police sources said Ketan did wear a wig, but as of now, there is no conclusion that this was the sole reason for any differences between the two.