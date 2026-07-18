Ketan Agarwal's Sister Sanjana Offers Prayers At Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple Hoping He Gets Justice
Agarwal family said their only demand is that strict action be taken against all those involved
Published : July 18, 2026 at 6:52 PM IST
Pune: Saturday marked one month since realtor Ketan Agarwal's murder, and his family has been reaching out to the government and investigating agencies to ensure their deceased son gets justice.
Ketan's sister, Sanjana Agarwal, went to pray at the renowned Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple. She told reporters, "I went to pray for my brother with the hope that he gets justice."
After Ketan's death, his grandfather went into a deep shock, and he, too, died recently, unable to bear the huge loss. Sanjana visited the Dagdusheth temple and carried the photographs of Ketan and their grandfather.
Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple is considered sacred, and devotees wanting to perform arti have to take prior permission from the temple authorities. This arti is considered sacred, and the family said they have immense faith in lord Ganesha.
Sanjana said she is hoping the investigating agencies conduct a fair and thorough probe and stressed the family seeks no special treatment. "We only want the truth to come out, and those responsible are held accountable."
Praying to Lord Ganesha ahead of the festive season, she expressed hope that justice for Ketan would bring some peace to the family.
"Saturday marks one month since my brother's murder. We have come to pray to Lord Ganpati for speedy justice in this case. Our demand is that strict action be taken against all those involved," Sanjana added.
Meanwhile, Ketan's father Vishal, had recently written to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, demanding a fast-track trial and strict action against the accused, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary.
Subsequently, Ketan's mother, Rakhi Agarwal, also sent an emotional letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, making a heartfelt plea for justice for her son. On July 17, Vishal had held a press conference and conveyed unhappiness at the pace of the investigations were proceeding.
On June 18, Ketan had gone with his fiancée Siya Goyal to Lohagad Fort. He was thrown off the cliff, allegedly by Siya and her boyfriend, Chetan Choudhary. What seemed like a natural fall earlier turned into a well-planned murder.
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