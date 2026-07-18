ETV Bharat / state

Ketan Agarwal's Sister Sanjana Offers Prayers At Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple Hoping He Gets Justice

Pune: Saturday marked one month since realtor Ketan Agarwal's murder, and his family has been reaching out to the government and investigating agencies to ensure their deceased son gets justice.

Ketan's sister, Sanjana Agarwal, went to pray at the renowned Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple. She told reporters, "I went to pray for my brother with the hope that he gets justice."

After Ketan's death, his grandfather went into a deep shock, and he, too, died recently, unable to bear the huge loss. Sanjana visited the Dagdusheth temple and carried the photographs of Ketan and their grandfather.

Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple is considered sacred, and devotees wanting to perform arti have to take prior permission from the temple authorities. This arti is considered sacred, and the family said they have immense faith in lord Ganesha.

Sanjana said she is hoping the investigating agencies conduct a fair and thorough probe and stressed the family seeks no special treatment. "We only want the truth to come out, and those responsible are held accountable."