ETV Bharat / state

Ketan Agarwal Murder: Stop Business Notice To Spice Shop Run By Accused Siya's Family

Accused in the Ketan Agarwal murder case Siya Goyal being taken to court ( File/ANI )

Pune: Maharashtra’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a notice to a spice and dry fruits shop owned by the family of Siya Goyal — accused in the murder of Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal — asking it to halt operations over alleged norm violations, officials said.

The action was taken after the firm was found to have not complied with certain mandatory provisions under the Food Safety and Standards Act, the regulatory authority said on Wednesday.

Siya Goyal and her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary (22) are accused of pushing her fiancé Agarwal (25) off a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune district on June 18 during a trek, leading to his death.

The shop located at Market Yard in the heart of Pune city is operated by M/s BG Goyal and Company, a firm owned by the family of Siya Goyal (20), who is currently in jail. Following an inspection by the FDA, the shop has been asked to stop business operations until further orders, officials said.

According to the FDA, its officials inspected the establishment and collected four samples of food products, including turmeric powder of 'Sant' and 'Sadhu' brands, sesame seeds and soybean chunks.