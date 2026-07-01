ETV Bharat / state

Ketan Agarwal Murder: Fiancee Kept Victim’s Phone With Her For Some Time

Pune: Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal’s mobile phone remained in the possession of his fiancee Siya Goyal for some time before she handed it over to his family, police said on Wednesday, citing the investigation into the alleged murder case. Agarwal was allegedly pushed to death from a cliff at the Lohagad Fort in Pune district on June 18 by Goyal (20) and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary (22). Agarwal and Goyal were set to marry in November this year.

Following the alleged murder, Goyal and Chaudhary were arrested and have been remanded in police custody till July 3. Seeking an extension of the duo’s police custody on Monday, the prosecution informed the court that investigators wanted to ascertain whether Goyal had deleted or destroyed any evidence from Agarwal’s phone during the period the device remained with her.

Meanwhile, Pune Rural police on Wednesday recreated the crime scene with co-accused Chaudhary, who allegedly played a role in the conspiracy to murder Agarwal. Police took Chaudhary to Lohgad Fort, where the sequence of events was recreated as part of the investigation, a Pune Rural police official said.