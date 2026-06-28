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Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Siya Goyal Taken To Lohagad Fort To Recreate Crime Scene With A Dummy

Police personnel escort accused Siya to the Lonavala Gramin Police Station for questioning in connection with the Ketan Agarwal death case, in Lonavala, Pune district, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. ( PTI )

Pune: Police on Sunday took Siya Goyal, an accused in the alleged murder of her fiancé and Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal, to Lohagad Fort to reconstruct the crime scene, using a dummy to recreate the moment he was pushed to his death, an official said.

The exercise was aimed at establishing the exact chain of events of the June 18 incident, when the 26-year-old victim was allegedly killed by Goyal (20) and her 'lover', Chetan Chaudhary (22), he said.

"A crime scene recreation was conducted this morning. The accused was taken to the actual spot where the incident took place," a senior official from the Pune rural police said.

He said that a dummy body was created, and police officials asked Goyal to demonstrate how she pushed Ketan from the location. She also showed the route taken to reach the crime spot.