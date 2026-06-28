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Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Siya Goyal Taken To Lohagad Fort To Recreate Crime Scene With A Dummy

Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary have been arrested for allegedly conspiring to kill Agarwal and pushing him off Lohagad Fort in Pune district.

Police personnel escort accused Siya to the Lonavala Gramin Police Station for questioning in connection with the Ketan Agarwal death case, in Lonavala, Pune district, Wednesday, June 24, 2026.
Police personnel escort accused Siya to the Lonavala Gramin Police Station for questioning in connection with the Ketan Agarwal death case, in Lonavala, Pune district, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (PTI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 28, 2026 at 1:56 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Pune: Police on Sunday took Siya Goyal, an accused in the alleged murder of her fiancé and Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal, to Lohagad Fort to reconstruct the crime scene, using a dummy to recreate the moment he was pushed to his death, an official said.

The exercise was aimed at establishing the exact chain of events of the June 18 incident, when the 26-year-old victim was allegedly killed by Goyal (20) and her 'lover', Chetan Chaudhary (22), he said.

"A crime scene recreation was conducted this morning. The accused was taken to the actual spot where the incident took place," a senior official from the Pune rural police said.

He said that a dummy body was created, and police officials asked Goyal to demonstrate how she pushed Ketan from the location. She also showed the route taken to reach the crime spot.

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case
(From the left) Victim Ketan Agarwal who was allegedly murdered by his fiancee Siya Goyal and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary. (ETV Bharat/Arrangement)

Chaudhary would be taken to the fort separately for a similar reconstruction, he added. Goyal and Chaudhary have been arrested for allegedly conspiring to kill Agarwal and pushing him off Lohagad Fort in Pune district.

Goyal has allegedly told police that she did not want to marry Agarwal, and hence plotted with Chaudhary to kill him as she thought calling off the wedding would bring disrepute to the family.

Investigators are probing various aspects of the case, including the planning of the alleged crime, the movements of the accused before and after the incident, their digital footprint, and the motive behind the murder, a senior police official said.

Also Read:

  1. Pune Trekker Murder Case: Police Question Main Accused Siya Goyal's Parents, New Leads Emerge
  2. Pune Realtor Murder: Siya Goyal's Brother Grilled For 10 Hrs; Accused Duo Wiped Phone Data Before And After Crime

TAGGED:

KETAN AGARWAL MURDER CASE
PUNE SIYA GOYAL CASE
PUNE TREKKER MURDER
LOHAGAD FORT
PUNE REALTOR MURDER

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