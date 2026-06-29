ETV Bharat / state

Pune Realtor Murder: Siya's 'Sitting Down' Signal Was Also Meant To Ensure Her Safety, Say Police

Residents of Lodha Belmondo township participate in a silent march and candlelight vigil demanding justice for realtor Ketan Agarwal, in Pune, Saturday, June 27, 2026. The residents sought a swift, fair and transparent investigation into the alleged murder of the 25-year-old. ( PTI )

Pune: Siya Goyal, accused of the murder of her fiancé Ketan Agarwal, sat down not only to signal her lover, Chetan Chaudhary, to push Agarwal off Lohagad Fort, but also to ensure she remained out of the victim’s reach during the fall, Pune police said.

Chaudhary had also done his homework by travelling to the historical site on a scooter, avoiding a car because he feared it could be detected at a toll plaza, they said on Sunday. Goyal (20) and Chaudhary (22) have been arrested for allegedly conspiring to kill Agarwal and pushing him off a cliff at the fort in Pune district on June 18.

An official said that as per the plan, Goyal was to give a signal by sitting down, following which Chaudhary was to come up and push an unsuspecting Agarwal to his death. They executed the plan perfectly, he said.

The two had decided that she would sit down either to drink water or on the pretext of tying her shoelaces. Sitting down was the signal, the official said. However, it was also a well-thought-out move to protect Goyal.

"The signal was chosen deliberately so that Goyal would not be within the victim’s reach during the fatal push. They feared that if Chetan pushed Ketan and the latter tried to grab Siya while falling, she too could fall into the gorge. The plan was made keeping her safety in mind," he said.

Co-accused Chaudhary had also taken great care to mask his presence as he followed Goyal and Agarwal on June 18. Police said he deliberately travelled from Pune to Lohagad Fort, a distance of about 90 km, on a scooter instead of a car.

"Chaudhary travelled to Lohagad Fort on the morning of June 18. He chose a scooter over a car as he feared the car could be detected at a toll plaza. We have seized the scooter," said a police officer, who is part of the investigation.