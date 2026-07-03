Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Pune Rural Police Seek Court Nod To Conduct Polygraph Test On Main Accused
The request for permission to conduct the polygraph test will be made to the relevant court on Friday, July 3.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 1:40 AM IST|
Updated : July 3, 2026 at 1:49 AM IST
Pune: Pune Rural Police is taking steps towards conducting polygraph (lie detector) tests on the main accused in the Ketan Agarwal murder case—Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary.
Sources said that the request for permission to conduct the polygraph test will be made to the relevant court on Friday, July 3. This move has been made by the investigating team after identifying major inconsistencies in the statements of both the accused.
Though a lot of technical as well as circumstantial evidence, including digital records, mobile phone information, and Call Detail Records (CDRs), has already been gathered, certain important questions related to the crime still need to be sorted out.
The police are planning to take up the case further through polygraph tests to ascertain the truthfulness of the claims made by the accused and to sort out any discrepancies found in their statements. After the process, the statements made by the accused will be recorded once again to be cross-checked with the polygraph test results to decide on the next step in the investigation.
The sub-divisional police officer Gajanan Tonpe said, "The report of a polygraph test cannot be considered as direct evidence in court proceedings. But the information provided through the test can help us get important leads for the investigation team. We are going to seek permission for the same from the court on July 3."