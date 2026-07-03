ETV Bharat / state

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Pune Rural Police Seek Court Nod To Conduct Polygraph Test On Main Accused

(From the left) Victim Ketan Agarwal who was allegedly murdered by his fiancee Siya Goyal and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary. ( ETV Bharat/Arrangement )

Pune: Pune Rural Police is taking steps towards conducting polygraph (lie detector) tests on the main accused in the Ketan Agarwal murder case—Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary.

Sources said that the request for permission to conduct the polygraph test will be made to the relevant court on Friday, July 3. This move has been made by the investigating team after identifying major inconsistencies in the statements of both the accused.

Though a lot of technical as well as circumstantial evidence, including digital records, mobile phone information, and Call Detail Records (CDRs), has already been gathered, certain important questions related to the crime still need to be sorted out.