ETV Bharat / state

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Court Rejects Police Remand Plea; Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary Sent To Judicial Custody

(From the left) Victim Ketan Agarwal who was allegedly murdered by his fiancee Siya Goyal and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary. ( Special Arrangement )

Pune: In a significant development in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, a court in Vadgaon Maval has rejected police's request for custody of the accused, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, and has instead remanded them to judicial custody.

Earlier in the day, Siya and Chetan were produced before the court. Following the hearing, the court ordered that both be remanded to 14 days of magistrate custody, rejecting the investigating agency's request for further police custody.

The Lonavala Rural Police had sought an additional two days of police custody for the accused. The police informed the court that they needed to verify certain crucial aspects of the investigation and complete scientific investigative procedures. They argued that police custody was necessary for further questioning regarding discrepancies in the accused's statements, digital evidence, and other technical matters.

However, the defence counsel opposed, arguing that the police had already conducted sufficient investigation and there was no need to keep the accused in their custody any longer.