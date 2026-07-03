Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Court Rejects Police Remand Plea; Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary Sent To Judicial Custody
Lonavala Rural Police told court they needed to verify certain crucial aspects of the investigation and complete scientific investigative procedures.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 6:44 PM IST
Pune: In a significant development in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, a court in Vadgaon Maval has rejected police's request for custody of the accused, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, and has instead remanded them to judicial custody.
Earlier in the day, Siya and Chetan were produced before the court. Following the hearing, the court ordered that both be remanded to 14 days of magistrate custody, rejecting the investigating agency's request for further police custody.
The Lonavala Rural Police had sought an additional two days of police custody for the accused. The police informed the court that they needed to verify certain crucial aspects of the investigation and complete scientific investigative procedures. They argued that police custody was necessary for further questioning regarding discrepancies in the accused's statements, digital evidence, and other technical matters.
However, the defence counsel opposed, arguing that the police had already conducted sufficient investigation and there was no need to keep the accused in their custody any longer.
After hearing arguments from both sides, the court rejected the plea for police remand and ordered judicial custody.
Earlier, Siya had given her consent to undergo a polygraph test, known as a lie detector test that measures a person's psychological responses while he/she answers questions.
Police are also in the process of obtaining necessary court permission to complete the investigation using scientific methods. It had gathered significant evidence through crime scene reconstruction, digital evidence, mobile data, call detail records (CDRs), and other forensic investigations.
Ketan died after falling from Pune's Lohagad Fort on June 18. Police suspect Siya and her boyfriend allegedly pushed Ketan, causing his death. Following the incident, a fast-track court was set up and senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam was appointed as the Special Public Prosecutor.
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