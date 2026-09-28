'Keep Quiet, Else I'll Throw You Off Too': Ketan Agarwal Murder Witness Says Was Threatened
An eyewitness in the Ketan Agarwal murder case told police he saw what had happened but was threatened to remain silent, reports Raju Warbhuvan.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 1:42 PM IST
Pune: An anonymous eyewitness in the Ketan Agarwal murder case told the police that he had seen the victim being pushed to his death but was threatened by accused Chetan Chaudhary to "keep quiet", or else he too would meet the same fate.
Twenty-five-year-old Ketan Agarwal was allegedly pushed to death from Lohagad Fort in Pune on June 18 by his fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her boyfriend, Chetan.
Police sources now reveal that the witness had seen them committing the crime and had given a statement to the police on June 23, after he was assured that his identity would remain anonymous.
"The eyewitness told police he had seen Ketan being pushed into the gorge. He was later threatened by Chetan Chaudhary who told him to "Keep quiet, else I'll throw you off the fort too," a police source told ETV Bharat.
The eyewitness also told investigators that he had seen Ketan and Siya climb Lohagad fort together with Chetan following them. Investigators revealed that the eyewitness asked Chetan why he was wearing a hoodie despite the summer heat.
"The eyewitness remembered Chetan's face as he (Chetan) was wearing a warm hoodie jacket on a summer day. He even asked him about his outfit on such a hot day," the source said.
The eyewitness further told police that after some time, Siya pointed towards Chetan, kicked Ketan on the leg, and simultaneously, Chetan ran up from behind and pushed Ketan down the valley.
After witnessing the murder, the eyewitness, according to the police source, questioned Chetan but was threatened to remain silent.
"Initially, the frightened eyewitness did not even share this information with his friends or family. After returning home, he stayed indoors for a couple of days, and his health also deteriorated due to fear and depression. However, he finally contacted police on June 23 as details of the murder surfaced in the media," the source said.
Police are currently verifying these claims against the evidence they have collected and the forensic report of the spot and Ketan's postmortem report.
A resident of Lodha Belmondo township in Pune's Gahunje, Ketan was the son of businessman Vishal Agarwal. Police claim that Siya (20) did not want to marry Ketan, so she allegedly conspired with Chetan (22) and Ritesh Hange (22) of Beed district to kill him. Siya and Chetan were arrested on June 23, and Hange on September 5.
Meanwhile, police officials said they have also recovered 12 terabytes of digital data which is helping to provide crucial elements to the investigation. Since the murder took place, forensics has probed six mobile phones, nine pen drives, backup data, call records, social media accounts, and deleted chats.
They said investigators have succeeded in recovering some of the deleted data even as the two accused had searched online about 'how to permanently delete data from an iPhone' and 'how to erase chat history', and 'measures to ensure deleted data could not be recovered'.
The investigation has also revealed that Siya had smashed a second mobile phone she had hidden in her house. The police are said to have retrieved some information from its backup data.
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