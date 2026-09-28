ETV Bharat / state

'Keep Quiet, Else I'll Throw You Off Too': Ketan Agarwal Murder Witness Says Was Threatened

(From the left) Victim Ketan Agarwal who was allegedly murdered by his fiancee Siya Goyal and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary. ( ETV Bharat/Arrangement )

Pune: An anonymous eyewitness in the Ketan Agarwal murder case told the police that he had seen the victim being pushed to his death but was threatened by accused Chetan Chaudhary to "keep quiet", or else he too would meet the same fate.

Twenty-five-year-old Ketan Agarwal was allegedly pushed to death from Lohagad Fort in Pune on June 18 by his fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her boyfriend, Chetan.

Police sources now reveal that the witness had seen them committing the crime and had given a statement to the police on June 23, after he was assured that his identity would remain anonymous.

"The eyewitness told police he had seen Ketan being pushed into the gorge. He was later threatened by Chetan Chaudhary who told him to "Keep quiet, else I'll throw you off the fort too," a police source told ETV Bharat.

The eyewitness also told investigators that he had seen Ketan and Siya climb Lohagad fort together with Chetan following them. Investigators revealed that the eyewitness asked Chetan why he was wearing a hoodie despite the summer heat.

"The eyewitness remembered Chetan's face as he (Chetan) was wearing a warm hoodie jacket on a summer day. He even asked him about his outfit on such a hot day," the source said.