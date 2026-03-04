ETV Bharat / state

KERC Hikes Commercial, Industrial Power Tariffs From April; Prahlad Joshi Says Anti-Industry Govt

By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has revised power tariffs, increasing rates for commercial and industrial consumers despite earlier assurances of imposing no hikes. The revised tariffs will come into effect from April. However, the decision has triggered protests from business groups and drawn political criticism.

The Commission approved higher energy and demand charges for commercial categories LT-3A and HT-2B, and industrial categories LT-5 and HT-2A. These apply to shops, manufacturing units, MSMEs, IT and tech parks, theatres, hotels and other commercial establishments.

The tariffs have been hiked from a minimum of 10 paise to a maximum of 95 paise per unit for industrial and commercial consumers.

Under the revised structure, LT-3A commercial tariffs have been increased from Rs 7 to Rs 7.10 per unit, with a fixed charge of Rs 235 per kilowatt while LT-5 industrial tariffs have gone up from Rs 4.50 to Rs 5.20 per unit, with Rs 165 per horsepower as fixed charge.

On the other hand, HT-2A industrial consumers will now pay Rs 6.70 per unit, up from Rs 6.60, with a demand charge of Rs 365 per kVA while HT-2B commercial consumers such as complexes, theatres and hotels will see a sharper rise from Rs 5.95 to Rs 6.90 per unit, with a demand charge of Rs 390 per kVA.

Earlier on February 20, a public hearing had witnessed opposition to the proposed hike. Industry representatives claimed that the Commission had then indicated that tariffs would not be increased. The latest order has therefore led to anger among trade and industry bodies.

Relief For Agriculture, Industry Opposes