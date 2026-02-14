ETV Bharat / state

Kerala's Youngest Organ Donor To Be Laid To Rest With State Honours

Thiruvananthapuram: In an extraordinary gesture of respect, the Kerala government has announced that the funeral of 10-month-old Alin Sherin Abraham, the youngest organ donor of the state, will be conducted with full state honours.

Sharing the development with the media, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed deep grief over the loss of the infant following a tragic road accident in Pathanamthitta. He hailed the monumental decision of Alin's parents, Arun Abraham and Sherin Ann John, to donate their child's organs amidst their immense heartbreak, noting that their selflessness has provided a lease of life to five individuals.

Through the donation of her liver, two kidneys, heart valves, and two corneas, Alin has etched her name in the state's history as its youngest donor, creating a profound model for society. The logistics of the organ transfer were a testament to the state's efficacy, as the organs were transported by road from Kochi to Thiruvananthapuram after civil aviation regulations prevented a night-time helicopter transfer.

Vijayan lauded the police and the public for ensuring a seamless 'green corridor' that allowed the organs to reach their destinations in record time. He also commended the healthcare professionals, ambulance drivers, and the seamless cooperation between the public and private sectors that made the complex surgeries successful. Special arrangements were made at the Kottayam Medical College to conduct the post-mortem at night so that the body could be returned to the grieving family.

"The passing of 10-month-old Alin Sherin Abraham in a road accident at Kottayam has deeply saddened us all. In the midst of unimaginable pain, her parents, Arun Abraham and Sherin Ann John, chose to donate her organs. By becoming Kerala’s youngest organ donor, little Alin has granted a new lease of life to five others, a monumental act of compassion that reflects the true spirit of Kerala," he wrote on X.