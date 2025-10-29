ETV Bharat / state

Kerala's Sumathi Teacher Wins Hearts Of Specially-Abled Children Through Love, Rhythm

Lovingly called 'Sumathi Teacher' at Sneha Theeram Buds School in Anthoor in Kannur, she currently trains around 15 children, aged up to 25 years. "Each person has a different level of ability and understanding. At first, I play the song and we all try the steps together. From that, I can assess everybody's performance level," she explains.

Kannur: Sumathi Kadamberi from Kerala's Kannur district with 25 years of experience as dance instructor, was touched when she heard someone say that teaching specially-abled children is extremely difficult and not worth the effort. Taking this as a challenge, she devoted her time and heart, embracing such children with love and rhythm and for the last 10 years she has been leading them into the mainstream society through dance forms.

Thus, the group of 15 shaped into excellent dancers. The manner in which, these students perfectly follow every step she teaches, is the true measure of Sumathi's success.

Sumathi teaches a variety of dance forms, including Oppana, a traditional folk dance form of the Mappila community, group dances and solo performances. Classes begin in the morning and continue till noon.

"Their minds are like those of kindergarten kids, they lose focus quickly," she says with a smile. Her patient and loving approach has brought visible changes in the students’ behavior and attitude, something even fellow teachers at Sneha Theeram Special School have noticed.

Sumathi Kadamberi engages all her students to perform together (ETV Bharat)

After years of training and perseverance, Sumathi and her students are now confidently performing on stage. They have showcased their talent at several venues, both within and outside the district. When these children dance to the rhythm of music, the audience can’t help but join in their joy.

Watching her students perform, Sumathi feels immense happiness, both as teacher and spectator. Her disciplined training has also earned her several awards. Looking ahead, 'Sumathi Teacher' is determined to continue her training sessions, helping them shine brighter and climb each step of success with one dance at a time.