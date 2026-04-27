Kerala's First Airlift Heart Transplant Recipient Mathew Achadan Passes Away; State's Cadaver Organ Donation Legacy Recalled
The complex surgery was led by renowned cardiac surgeon Dr Jose Chacko Periappuram, and its success was hailed as a milestone in Kerala's healthcare system.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 6:06 PM IST
Ernakulam: Mathew Achadan (57), Kerala's first recipient of a heart transported via air ambulance, passed away following a cardiac arrest, marking the end of a remarkable journey that symbolised the state's progress in advanced medical care and organ donation.
Mathew entered Kerala's medical history in July 2015 when he underwent a life-saving heart transplant at Lisie Hospital, Kaloor, here. Diagnosed with a critical cardiac condition while working as an auto-rickshaw driver, transplantation was his only chance of survival. Hope emerged when the family of Neelakanta Sarma, a lawyer declared brain-dead, consented to donate his organs.
In a race against time, the Kerala government coordinated the state's first air ambulance organ transport. A Navy Dornier aircraft carried the donor heart from Thiruvananthapuram to Kochi, where a meticulously planned green corridor ensured it reached the hospital in just eight minutes. The complex surgery was led by renowned cardiac surgeon Dr Jose Chacko Periappuram, and its success was hailed as a milestone in Kerala's healthcare system.
Following the transplant, Mathew returned to an active life and became a passionate advocate for organ donation, participating in awareness campaigns and inspiring countless families to consider cadaver organ donation.
Latha Sarma, the wife of late Neelakanta Sarma and Deputy Director in the Agriculture Department, recalled their first meeting in Parassala, near here, during her husband's eighth death anniversary.
"We stayed in touch over the phone, and Mathew and his family visited us in 2023," she told ETV Bharat on Monday. Latha plans to travel to Pariyaram in Chalakudy, Thrissur where Mathew's wife, Bindu resides and pay tributes in person.
Kerala has since emerged as one of India's leading states in organ donation, particularly in cadaver organ transplants. Structured systems, public awareness, and medical coordination have strengthened the programme. The state continues to maintain a strong reputation for its ethical and organised transplant network.
Experts note that Kerala's relatively high awareness levels and willingness among families to consent to organ donation have been key factors in its success.
Mathew's decade-long survival after the transplant stood as a powerful testament to what coordinated healthcare and human compassion can achieve. His life not only reflected a personal victory over illness but also reinforced the life-saving potential of organ donation.
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