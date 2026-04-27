ETV Bharat / state

Kerala's First Airlift Heart Transplant Recipient Mathew Achadan Passes Away; State's Cadaver Organ Donation Legacy Recalled

Mathew Achadan (57), Kerala's first recipient of a heart transported via air ambulance, passes away following a cardiac arrest ( Special arrangement )

Ernakulam: Mathew Achadan (57), Kerala's first recipient of a heart transported via air ambulance, passed away following a cardiac arrest, marking the end of a remarkable journey that symbolised the state's progress in advanced medical care and organ donation.

Mathew entered Kerala's medical history in July 2015 when he underwent a life-saving heart transplant at Lisie Hospital, Kaloor, here. Diagnosed with a critical cardiac condition while working as an auto-rickshaw driver, transplantation was his only chance of survival. Hope emerged when the family of Neelakanta Sarma, a lawyer declared brain-dead, consented to donate his organs.

In a race against time, the Kerala government coordinated the state's first air ambulance organ transport. A Navy Dornier aircraft carried the donor heart from Thiruvananthapuram to Kochi, where a meticulously planned green corridor ensured it reached the hospital in just eight minutes. The complex surgery was led by renowned cardiac surgeon Dr Jose Chacko Periappuram, and its success was hailed as a milestone in Kerala's healthcare system.

Following the transplant, Mathew returned to an active life and became a passionate advocate for organ donation, participating in awareness campaigns and inspiring countless families to consider cadaver organ donation.

Latha Sarma, the wife of late Neelakanta Sarma and Deputy Director in the Agriculture Department, recalled their first meeting in Parassala, near here, during her husband's eighth death anniversary.