Kerala's New Campaign Uniform: Handloom Mundus with Party Symbols Go Viral

Palakkad: As the election fever grips Kerala, it's not just the candidates who are going viral, but also Girish's handloom shop in Marayamangalam in Palakkad district. This shop has struck a chord by selling traditional 'mundus' (single-piece dhoti) with party symbols woven on its border (kara), turning them into an instant sensation on social media.

The unique collection, launched on an experimental basis, features symbols of major political parties, including the CPI(M) (sickle, hammer, and star), Congress (hand), BJP (lotus), and Muslim League (ladder), alongside the CPI's (sickle and sheaf of paddy).

The mundus are in great demand among party workers (ETV Bharat)

Girish told ETV Bharat that the product was enthusiastically welcomed by party workers and candidates alike.

Party workers and supporters are delighted to purchase these election-symbol imprinted mundus for just Rs 200. Orders, both retail and wholesale, are pouring in from districts across Kerala, though demand is notably higher from Kasaragod, Kannur, Malappuram, and Palakkad.