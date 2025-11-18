Kerala's New Campaign Uniform: Handloom Mundus with Party Symbols Go Viral
Orders for election-symbol imprinted mundus are pouring in from across Kerala but demand is notably higher from Kasaragod, Kannur, Malappuram, and Palakkad.
Published : November 18, 2025 at 6:57 PM IST
Palakkad: As the election fever grips Kerala, it's not just the candidates who are going viral, but also Girish's handloom shop in Marayamangalam in Palakkad district. This shop has struck a chord by selling traditional 'mundus' (single-piece dhoti) with party symbols woven on its border (kara), turning them into an instant sensation on social media.
The unique collection, launched on an experimental basis, features symbols of major political parties, including the CPI(M) (sickle, hammer, and star), Congress (hand), BJP (lotus), and Muslim League (ladder), alongside the CPI's (sickle and sheaf of paddy).
Girish told ETV Bharat that the product was enthusiastically welcomed by party workers and candidates alike.
Party workers and supporters are delighted to purchase these election-symbol imprinted mundus for just Rs 200. Orders, both retail and wholesale, are pouring in from districts across Kerala, though demand is notably higher from Kasaragod, Kannur, Malappuram, and Palakkad.
Girish said the idea for election-themed printed mundus struck him after the success of printed mundus during the Onam festival. He wasted no time, sourcing the mundus, imprinted with the hand, lotus, sickle-hammer-star, sickle and sheaf, and ladder, from a manufacturing unit in Coimbatore.
The shop has also been approached by some independent candidates inquiring if custom mundus could be made once their election symbols are allotted. Girish hopes to cater to the orders of all customers as per time availability. He believes that workers of major political parties can even reuse these mundus during the upcoming legislative assembly elections.
Girish is confident that this election season will see candidates and party workers dressed in these symbol-printed handloom mundus, reflecting the true Kerala spirit (Kerala Thani). A significant increase in sales is expected as the election campaign heats up.
The bulk of the sales is handled through courier services with 2,500 mundus already sold and numerous online orders coming in daily.
In addition to mundus, the shop offers special sarees for women candidates and workers. Girish said that Congress workers have already placed orders for tri-colour sarees.
Girish's handloom shop has been operating in Marayamangalam for over six years.
