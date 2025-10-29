Kerala’s LDF Mobilises For Unity Amid PM-SHRI Controversy
Kerala’s ruling coalition faces internal tensions over PM-SHRI scheme as CPI demands freeze on implementation, prompting high-level talks and intervention by coalition leadership.
Published : October 29, 2025 at 5:43 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram/New Delhi: The Kerala government’s decision to sign an MoU with the Centre for the ‘PM Schools for Rising India’ (PM-SHRI) scheme has created a rift within Kerala’s ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF). The disagreement has prompted high-level intervention from coalition leaders to prevent a political fallout.
Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D. Raja told the media in New Delhi that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is expected to provide a formal explanation regarding the PM-SHRI controversy after today’s Cabinet meeting, which will include all CPI ministers.
Reports indicate the state may also seek relaxations in the scheme’s implementation guidelines from the Central government.
Top leaders of the CPI and CPI(M) also held a crucial meeting at the AKG Centre to resolve the deadlock. Earlier, the CPI(M) State Secretariat, attended by Chief Minister Vijayan, politburo member MA Baby, State Secretary MV Govindan, and LDF Convener TP Ramakrishnan, reportedly decided to send a letter to the Centre demanding a halt to the scheme’s roll-out.
A draft of this letter was shared with CPI General Secretary and Baby as part of ongoing conciliatory efforts.
On the other hand, sources indicate that further steps in the scheme, including school selection, may be frozen. The government plans to proceed with the next phase only after addressing CPI concerns. Chief Minister Vijayan has reportedly instructed the Education Department and Minister V. Sivankutty not to make public statements on the matter.
The CPI central leadership has reportedly held the CPI(M) responsible for the current crisis, insisting on either an immediate withdrawal from the MoU or at least a freeze in implementation communicated to the Centre. The CPI has pushed for a direct policy-level decision rather than forming sub-committees for a prolonged review.
The dispute erupted after the state government signed the MoU for the Central scheme, a move strongly opposed by both the central and state units of the CPI. The party argues that PM-SHRI imposes the Centre’s educational policies and undermines state autonomy, viewing it as an encroachment on Kerala’s domain in education.
The CPI(M)’s willingness to seek compromise is widely seen as a response to the CPI’s unyielding opposition, reflecting the depth of the political fracture within Kerala’s ruling Left coalition.
