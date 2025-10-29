ETV Bharat / state

Kerala’s LDF Mobilises For Unity Amid PM-SHRI Controversy

Thiruvananthapuram/New Delhi: The Kerala government’s decision to sign an MoU with the Centre for the ‘PM Schools for Rising India’ (PM-SHRI) scheme has created a rift within Kerala’s ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF). The disagreement has prompted high-level intervention from coalition leaders to prevent a political fallout.

Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D. Raja told the media in New Delhi that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is expected to provide a formal explanation regarding the PM-SHRI controversy after today’s Cabinet meeting, which will include all CPI ministers.

Reports indicate the state may also seek relaxations in the scheme’s implementation guidelines from the Central government.

Top leaders of the CPI and CPI(M) also held a crucial meeting at the AKG Centre to resolve the deadlock. Earlier, the CPI(M) State Secretariat, attended by Chief Minister Vijayan, politburo member MA Baby, State Secretary MV Govindan, and LDF Convener TP Ramakrishnan, reportedly decided to send a letter to the Centre demanding a halt to the scheme’s roll-out.

A draft of this letter was shared with CPI General Secretary and Baby as part of ongoing conciliatory efforts.