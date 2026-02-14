ETV Bharat / state

Kerala's Forest Dept Refuses To Hand Over Ivory Tusks To Indian Army

Kozhikode: Kerala's Forest Department has refused to hand over ivory tusks, stored in its high-security safe lockers, to the Indian Army.



Various regiments of the Indian Army from Assam, Gujarat, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan had sent applications to the department for acquiring the tusks promising to take adequate care of them. However, the 'ivory rush' hit a legal dead end. A senior Forest Department official told ETV Bharat that the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change has summarily rejected the state’s inquiry on handing over the tusks to the Army, leading the Chief Wildlife Warden to return all applications.

Tradition vs. Wildlife Protection Laws

Army units primarily seek ivory tusks to uphold regimental traditions and for ornamental display in Officers' Messes. While the military assured safe custody of the tusks, the Union Ministry clarified that the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 contains no provision for transferring such animal articles to external agencies for decoration or display. The law designates ivory as state property, and the Ministry’s latest directive is firm- once the legal or utility period of such trophies expires, they must be scientifically incinerated rather than redistributed.

The security of such items has become a major talking point following the theft of two elephant tusks, valued at approximately Rs 2 crore, from the high-security Pangode Military Station in Thiruvananthapuram. The incident highlighted the risks associated with storing ivory, even within restricted military zones, and reinforced the government's stance against the private or institutional possession of wildlife trophies.