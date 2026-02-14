Kerala's Forest Dept Refuses To Hand Over Ivory Tusks To Indian Army
The department said the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change summarily rejected the state's request to hand over the tusks to Army.
Published : February 14, 2026 at 3:21 PM IST
Kozhikode: Kerala's Forest Department has refused to hand over ivory tusks, stored in its high-security safe lockers, to the Indian Army.
Various regiments of the Indian Army from Assam, Gujarat, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan had sent applications to the department for acquiring the tusks promising to take adequate care of them. However, the 'ivory rush' hit a legal dead end. A senior Forest Department official told ETV Bharat that the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change has summarily rejected the state’s inquiry on handing over the tusks to the Army, leading the Chief Wildlife Warden to return all applications.
Tradition vs. Wildlife Protection Laws
Army units primarily seek ivory tusks to uphold regimental traditions and for ornamental display in Officers' Messes. While the military assured safe custody of the tusks, the Union Ministry clarified that the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 contains no provision for transferring such animal articles to external agencies for decoration or display. The law designates ivory as state property, and the Ministry’s latest directive is firm- once the legal or utility period of such trophies expires, they must be scientifically incinerated rather than redistributed.
The security of such items has become a major talking point following the theft of two elephant tusks, valued at approximately Rs 2 crore, from the high-security Pangode Military Station in Thiruvananthapuram. The incident highlighted the risks associated with storing ivory, even within restricted military zones, and reinforced the government's stance against the private or institutional possession of wildlife trophies.
High-Security Storage and Future Disposal
Kerala’s massive ivory stockpile—collected from seizures and natural deaths in the wild—is maintained under a rigorous protocol at the Forest Department headquarters. The items are stored in 'high-security vaults' equipped with electronic surveillance and armed guards.
Accessing the vaults is a complex process requiring the presence of multiple officials and the use of three separate keys held by different individuals. Every tusk is meticulously documented, with detailed registers recording its weight, length, and origin.
Under the new central guidelines, the department is now preparing to scientifically destroy old stock. While some senior officials suggested that the vast collection could fill a dedicated museum for educational purposes, the current legal framework does not permit the display or transfer of these stocks. In Kerala, unauthorized possession of ivory remains a non-bailable offense, a law that has famously impacted high-profile figures like actor Mohanlal, who faced significant legal hurdles over ivory ownership.
