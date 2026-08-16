Kerala's Ernakulam Erupts In Joy As Attachamaya Marks Beginning Of Onam Celebrations
A huge crowd gathered to watch Attachamaya procession held in Attham Nagar. Over 1,000 artists enriched the procession that showcased the cultural diversity of Kerala.
Published : August 16, 2026 at 6:19 PM IST
Ernakulam/Thrissur: Tripunithura marked the beginning of Kerala's official Onam celebrations even as Thrissur is all set to celebrate Ponnonam with grand festivities, highlighted by the spectacular Thattakam flower arrangement at the historic Thekku Gopura Nada of Vadakkumnath Temple.
In Ernakulam, a huge crowd gathered to watch the Attachamaya procession held in Attham Nagar. More than 1,000 artists enriched the procession that showcased the cultural diversity of Kerala. Film star Jagadeesh flagged off the Attham procession. Although it rained heavily in the morning, people still gathered in large numbers to enjoy the procession as the rain stopped by 9 am. The Gen Zs in the audience were awestruck by the procession as several of them said it had a 'cool vibe'.
Actor Jagadeesh said he believes that being able to be a part of the Atthachamaya procession, which stands at the forefront of cultural festivals, is an invitation from Purnathrayeesan. "Onam is a festival of love and brotherhood," he said.
Jagadeesh said Hindus, Muslims, and Christians standing shoulder to shoulder and being a part of a celebration highlights the greatness of the country.
Diya and Devika, who came to see the Atthachamaya procession for the first time, said the Atthachamaya procession was awesome. Alana, a native of Kannur, said that she saw Maveli and that the Atthachamaya procession was "very interesting".
Alana, who came with her parents, said that she would only return after watching the entire procession. Shijith said this time the procession featured more diverse art forms. "Since it was a Sunday, more people came to see it. The weather was favorable and made the event even more spectacular," he said.
For Anjali Krishna, who was born and raised in Tripunithura, this has been a tradition that is being followed for ages. "No matter where I travel in the world, I come home for Atthachamayam. In Kerala, Onam begins in Tripunithura. By today, everyone will be completely immersed in the Onam spirit," she said.
The Atthachamayam in Tripunithura has a history spanning centuries. The ceremonies begin in front of the Hill Palace, the palace of the old Kochi kings. Thes ceremony, which was held as a royal procession, continues today even as the monarchy has ceased to exist.
The procession, which lasted for several hours, featured Kerala's unique art forms such as Pulikali, Singari Melam, Kathakali, Thira, and Mayura Nritham. This time, special facilities were made for differently-abled children in the audience.
Meanwhile, Thrissur is all set to celebrate Ponnonam with grand festivities. This year marks the 18th consecutive year that the Thrissur Evening Friendship Group has organized a magnificent floral display.
The impressive flower arrangement, measuring 62 feet in diameter, was crafted by a dedicated team of around 200 workers over three days, using approximately 2,000 kg of vibrant yellow and orange-red flowers. The creation process began early at 5am and took more than four hours to complete. Since the early morning hours, a large crowd gathered at the Thekku Gopura Nada (Temple) to witness the stunning spectacle.
Since its inception 18 years ago, the friendship group has been bringing together various political, cultural, and community groups, as well as ordinary residents of Thrissur, to participate in the collective celebration. The initiative has grown from a small beginning to a grand event that attracts visitors from around the world, said Shobi, secretary of the Thrissur Evening Friendship Group.
“The flower arrangement has been a tradition at Thekkady Gopura Nad for the last 18 years. What started as a small effort has now become a globally admired event. Thekkady Gopura, which is usually open only during Thrissur Pooram and Shivaratri, now welcomes visitors from many places to see this beautiful floral display. It is a great source of pride for the people of Thrissur,” Shobi added.
In addition to the flower festival, the Atthapookalam (floral carpet) is regarded as a significant cultural pride alongside Thrissur Pooram and Pulikali. Hariharan, former secretary of the Vadakkumnatha Temple Advisory Committee, noted that after Thrissur Pooram and Pulikali, the Atthapookalam draws the highest crowd.
“Everyone, regardless of caste or religion, participates in the friendly celebration. The festival begins with Atham in Thrissur and concludes with Pulikali. The sight of the crowds coming to see the Pooram, Pulikali, Kummatty, and Atthapookalam is a matter of pride for every Thrissur resident,” he said.
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