ETV Bharat / state

Kerala's Ernakulam Erupts In Joy As Attachamaya Marks Beginning Of Onam Celebrations

Ernakulam/Thrissur: Tripunithura marked the beginning of Kerala's official Onam celebrations even as Thrissur is all set to celebrate Ponnonam with grand festivities, highlighted by the spectacular Thattakam flower arrangement at the historic Thekku Gopura Nada of Vadakkumnath Temple.

In Ernakulam, a huge crowd gathered to watch the Attachamaya procession held in Attham Nagar. More than 1,000 artists enriched the procession that showcased the cultural diversity of Kerala. Film star Jagadeesh flagged off the Attham procession. Although it rained heavily in the morning, people still gathered in large numbers to enjoy the procession as the rain stopped by 9 am. The Gen Zs in the audience were awestruck by the procession as several of them said it had a 'cool vibe'.

Actor Jagadeesh said he believes that being able to be a part of the Atthachamaya procession, which stands at the forefront of cultural festivals, is an invitation from Purnathrayeesan. "Onam is a festival of love and brotherhood," he said.

Jagadeesh said Hindus, Muslims, and Christians standing shoulder to shoulder and being a part of a celebration highlights the greatness of the country.

An artist at the procession (ETV Bharat)

Diya and Devika, who came to see the Atthachamaya procession for the first time, said the Atthachamaya procession was awesome. Alana, a native of Kannur, said that she saw Maveli and that the Atthachamaya procession was "very interesting".

Alana, who came with her parents, said that she would only return after watching the entire procession. Shijith said this time the procession featured more diverse art forms. "Since it was a Sunday, more people came to see it. The weather was favorable and made the event even more spectacular," he said.

For Anjali Krishna, who was born and raised in Tripunithura, this has been a tradition that is being followed for ages. "No matter where I travel in the world, I come home for Atthachamayam. In Kerala, Onam begins in Tripunithura. By today, everyone will be completely immersed in the Onam spirit," she said.