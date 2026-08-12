Kerala's Elephant Population Nearly Halves In 10 Years Amid Rising Human-Wildlife Conflict
The latest figures put elephant population at 3,173, comprising 2,785 wild and 388 captive elephants, a massive decline from estimated 5,700–6,200 elephants recorded in 2016.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's elephant population has witnessed a dramatic decline over the past decade, with the number of wild and captive elephants falling sharply even as human-elephant conflict continues to pose a major challenge across the state.
The latest figures put Kerala's elephant population at 3,173, comprising 2,785 wild elephants and 388 captive elephants. This is a steep decline from the estimated 5,700–6,200 wild elephants recorded in 2016.
The figures assume significance as the world observes World Elephant Day on August 12, an annual campaign aimed at drawing attention to the conservation challenges facing elephants and their increasingly threatened habitats.
Census Throws Up Wide Variation
The latest wild elephant estimate of 2,785 comes from India's first DNA-based elephant population assessment, conducted by the Wildlife Institute of India between 2021 and 2025.
However, elephant numbers recorded by different census methods in Kerala have varied considerably. The State Forest Department's 2023 census counted 1,920 elephants through the block-count method, while a dung-count exercise estimated the population at 2,386.
The variation highlights the difficulty of arriving at an exact population estimate for elephants spread across extensive forest landscapes and adjoining habitats.
744 Elephants Died In Six Years
Forest Department records indicate that 744 wild elephants died in Kerala's forests between April 2019 and March 2025. Of these, 150 deaths were recorded during 2024-25 alone, indicating the continuing vulnerability of the species.
Illegal electric fencing has emerged as a particularly deadly threat. According to the available figures, 77 wild elephants died after coming into contact with illegal electric fences during the six-year period.
At the same time, the decline in elephant numbers has not eased human-elephant conflict. As many as 109 people have been killed in elephant-related incidents in Kerala over the past five years, underlining the growing tension between wildlife conservation and human habitation along forest fringes.
Shrinking habitats, deforestation and increasing human encroachment are among the factors contributing to the conflict.
Captive Elephant Numbers Also Fall
Kerala's captive elephant population has declined substantially as well. The number fell from 702 in 2010 to 388 by January last year.
The decline has been attributed mainly to the rising cost of maintaining captive elephants and increasingly stringent legal and regulatory requirements governing their ownership and management.
Among Indian states, Karnataka has the country's highest wild elephant population, estimated at 6,013, while Kerala ranks fourth.
World Elephant Day
World Elephant Day has been observed on August 12 since 2011 to raise awareness about the conservation of Asian and African elephants.
The initiative was co-founded by Canadian filmmakers Patricia Sims and Michael Clark of Canazwest Pictures, along with Sivaporn Dardarananda, Secretary-General of Thailand's Elephant Reintroduction Foundation.
Elephants face mounting threats from habitat loss, fragmentation, human encroachment and ivory poaching. The Asian elephant, in particular, has experienced increasing pressure as forests shrink and human settlements and agricultural activity expand into traditional elephant habitats.
A giant under pressure
Elephants can live for up to 70 years and have the longest gestation period among mammals, lasting around 21–22 months. Their trunk is a fusion of the nose and upper lip, while tusks are modified incisor teeth.
An adult elephant can consume up to 400 kg of food and around 150 litres of water a day. Male elephants periodically enter musth, a condition associated with heightened reproductive activity and swelling of the temporal glands.
Wild elephants generally move in herds, sometimes numbering up to around 30 animals, although adult males may live alone. Despite their enormous size, elephants are capable of moving at considerable speed, with adults able to reach speeds of around 40 kmph over short distances.
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