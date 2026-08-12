ETV Bharat / state

Kerala's Elephant Population Nearly Halves In 10 Years Amid Rising Human-Wildlife Conflict

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's elephant population has witnessed a dramatic decline over the past decade, with the number of wild and captive elephants falling sharply even as human-elephant conflict continues to pose a major challenge across the state.

The latest figures put Kerala's elephant population at 3,173, comprising 2,785 wild elephants and 388 captive elephants. This is a steep decline from the estimated 5,700–6,200 wild elephants recorded in 2016.

The figures assume significance as the world observes World Elephant Day on August 12, an annual campaign aimed at drawing attention to the conservation challenges facing elephants and their increasingly threatened habitats.

Census Throws Up Wide Variation

The latest wild elephant estimate of 2,785 comes from India's first DNA-based elephant population assessment, conducted by the Wildlife Institute of India between 2021 and 2025.

However, elephant numbers recorded by different census methods in Kerala have varied considerably. The State Forest Department's 2023 census counted 1,920 elephants through the block-count method, while a dung-count exercise estimated the population at 2,386.

The variation highlights the difficulty of arriving at an exact population estimate for elephants spread across extensive forest landscapes and adjoining habitats.

744 Elephants Died In Six Years

Forest Department records indicate that 744 wild elephants died in Kerala's forests between April 2019 and March 2025. Of these, 150 deaths were recorded during 2024-25 alone, indicating the continuing vulnerability of the species.

Illegal electric fencing has emerged as a particularly deadly threat. According to the available figures, 77 wild elephants died after coming into contact with illegal electric fences during the six-year period.

At the same time, the decline in elephant numbers has not eased human-elephant conflict. As many as 109 people have been killed in elephant-related incidents in Kerala over the past five years, underlining the growing tension between wildlife conservation and human habitation along forest fringes.

Shrinking habitats, deforestation and increasing human encroachment are among the factors contributing to the conflict.

Captive Elephant Numbers Also Fall

Kerala's captive elephant population has declined substantially as well. The number fell from 702 in 2010 to 388 by January last year.