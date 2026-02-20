ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Launches DEED Project To Digitise All Local Body Certificates

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has entered the final phase of an ambitious project to provide all certificates and documents issued by local bodies in digital format. In what is being called as a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, the Local Self-Government Department (LSGD) plans to offer every citizen above the age of 18, access to a DigiLocker facility along with a unique ID to manage official records.

The initiative, titled DEED (Digitalization of Every Essential Document), is being rolled out under the state’s Digi Kerala 2.0 mission. The project aims to create a comprehensive digital database of essential documents while ensuring secure and seamless access for citizens.

Key features of the project

K-Smart ID: Every resident aged 18 and above will be issued a unique K-Smart ID to access, receive and manage official documents digitally.

Paperless Governance: The government aims to make its services completely paperless, which will enable the authorities for faster processing and easier verification of certificates.