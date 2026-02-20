Kerala Launches DEED Project To Digitise All Local Body Certificates
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has entered the final phase of an ambitious project to provide all certificates and documents issued by local bodies in digital format. In what is being called as a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, the Local Self-Government Department (LSGD) plans to offer every citizen above the age of 18, access to a DigiLocker facility along with a unique ID to manage official records.
The initiative, titled DEED (Digitalization of Every Essential Document), is being rolled out under the state’s Digi Kerala 2.0 mission. The project aims to create a comprehensive digital database of essential documents while ensuring secure and seamless access for citizens.
Key features of the project
K-Smart ID: Every resident aged 18 and above will be issued a unique K-Smart ID to access, receive and manage official documents digitally.
Paperless Governance: The government aims to make its services completely paperless, which will enable the authorities for faster processing and easier verification of certificates.
Safe Tech for Cybersecurity: A parallel 'Safe Tech' project will be implemented to safeguard data and strengthen cybersecurity measures.
AI Literacy Drive: The government will also promote Artificial Intelligence (AI) literacy to help citizens adapt to and efficiently use the new digital system.
The state government intends to bring the entire eligible population under the scheme within one year. For documents not readily available on DigiLocker, citizens will receive training on how to scan and upload them to a dedicated digital repository. Coordination among various government departments will ensure the smooth digitisation and storage of records.
Officials believe that maintaining a centralised digital database will reduce instances of online fraud, document forgery and data manipulation. Local Self-Government Minister MB Rajesh said the DEED project is a continuation of the department’s ongoing digital transformation efforts.
"The government aims to move entirely from physical files to a comprehensive digital database. No other state has implemented a project of this scale and precision," he told ETV Bharat. Apart from essential records such as birth, marriage and death certificates, the project will also include land ownership documents.
