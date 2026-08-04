Kerala's CUSAT Secures Patent For Green Mussel-Based Cancer Research Breakthrough
The breakthrough technology uses extracts from the green mussel (Perna viridis), a marine species abundantly found along Kerala's coast and inland waters.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 8:44 PM IST
Ernakulam: In a fillip to cancer research and drug discovery, the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has been granted an Indian patent for an innovative method to evaluate the anti-cancer potential of water-insoluble compounds. The breakthrough technology uses extracts from the green mussel (Perna viridis), a marine species abundantly found along Kerala's coast and inland waters.
The patented method addresses a long-standing challenge in developing cancer drugs from natural sources. Conventional cell viability and cytotoxicity tests, particularly the widely used MTT assay, have been unable to accurately assess non-polar or water-insoluble compounds, as these substances do not dissolve well in water-based laboratory media. As a result, many promising bioactive compounds have remained unexplored due to unreliable test results.
The CUSAT research team overcame this limitation by modifying the conventional MTT assay with a carefully selected non-polar solvent, enabling accurate and reliable screening of lipid-soluble and other water-insoluble bioactive compounds.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, researcher KR Divya said the patented technique could significantly accelerate the search for safer and more effective cancer drugs by allowing scientists to identify promising natural compounds that were previously difficult to evaluate.
The research was led by Dr N Chandramohanakumar, former professor in the Department of Chemical Oceanography, along with research scholars Divya and Saipriya TP from the Department of Biotechnology. The patent application and grant were facilitated with the support of the IPR Facilitation Cell under CUSAT's Inter University Centre for IPR Studies.
Researchers believe the invention opens new avenues for screening marine natural products and could contribute significantly to global efforts in developing novel anti-cancer therapies.
Also read