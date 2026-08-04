ETV Bharat / state

Kerala's CUSAT Secures Patent For Green Mussel-Based Cancer Research Breakthrough

Ernakulam: In a fillip to cancer research and drug discovery, the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has been granted an Indian patent for an innovative method to evaluate the anti-cancer potential of water-insoluble compounds. The breakthrough technology uses extracts from the green mussel (Perna viridis), a marine species abundantly found along Kerala's coast and inland waters.

The patented method addresses a long-standing challenge in developing cancer drugs from natural sources. Conventional cell viability and cytotoxicity tests, particularly the widely used MTT assay, have been unable to accurately assess non-polar or water-insoluble compounds, as these substances do not dissolve well in water-based laboratory media. As a result, many promising bioactive compounds have remained unexplored due to unreliable test results.

The CUSAT research team overcame this limitation by modifying the conventional MTT assay with a carefully selected non-polar solvent, enabling accurate and reliable screening of lipid-soluble and other water-insoluble bioactive compounds.